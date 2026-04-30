Poland Data Center Colocation Market Set to Double in Size During 2026-2030: Analysis of Emerging Investment Opportunities

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Poland data center colocation market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by 23% annually and reach US$827.2 million by 2026. This market has exhibited robust expansion from 2021 to 2025, with a CAGR of 20.7%. With accelerating growth driven by increased AI and GPU workload demands and expansions in hyperscale capacity, the market is expected to grow from US$672.5 million in 2025 to around US$1.56 billion by 2030.
The report offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the data center colocation landscape in Poland. It covers installed and leased capacities, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, pricing, and workload segmentation for AI and non-AI sectors. Additionally, it provides insights into operational efficiency, financial metrics, and investment trends, including PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factors.
This research utilizes industry-best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to present an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. The report's scope extends across market size, capacity trends, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across diverse service types, facility architectures, and end-use sectors.
Poland Data Center Market Overview
- Total Data Center Market Revenue
- Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)
- Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)
Poland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast
- Total Installed Capacity
- Total Leased Capacity
- Net Annual Absorption
- Vacancy Rate
- Total Colocation Market Revenue
Poland Colocation Market by Service Type
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Poland Colocation Market by Facility Architecture
- Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers
- Edge Colocation Data Centers
Poland Colocation Market by Customer Segment
- Hyperscalers
- Large Enterprises
- Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses
- Government / Public Sector
Poland Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market
- Installed Capacity
- Leased Capacity
- Colocation Market Revenue
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue
Poland Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market
- Installed Capacity
- Leased Capacity
- Colocation Market Revenue
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue
Poland Colocation Market by End-Use Sector
- Information Technology and IT Enabled Services
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecom
- Retail
- Media, Gaming and Entertainment
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Others
Poland Data Center Capacity Pipeline
- Total Operational Capacity
- Total Capacity under Construction
- Planned and Announced Capacity
Poland Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics
- Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)
- Energy Reuse Factor
- Renewable Energy Factor
- Cooling System Efficiency
- Average Rack Power Density
- Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density
Poland Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics
- Capital Expenditure per MW
- Land Acquisition Cost per Acre
- Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year
- Average Electricity Rate
- Electricity Cost per kW per Month
- Colocation Price per kW per Month
- Wholesale Price per MW per Month
- Revenue per Square Foot
Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: In-depth analysis of installed and leased capacity, net absorption, and revenue trends with visibility into the colocation market's position within the broader data center ecosystem.
- AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Examine divergence in AI-driven demands for tailored infrastructure strategies.
- Granular Demand Segmentation: Complete evaluation across various service models, architectures, and sectors.
- Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Identify growth opportunities through capacity tracking.
- Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Analyze PUE, energy efficiency, and economic metrics for strategic insights.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$827.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.3%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81rjma
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment