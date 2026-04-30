Poland Data Center Colocation Market Set to Double in Size During 2026-2030: Analysis of Emerging Investment Opportunities

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Poland data center colocation market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by 23% annually and reach US$827.2 million by 2026. This market has exhibited robust expansion from 2021 to 2025, with a CAGR of 20.7%. With accelerating growth driven by increased AI and GPU workload demands and expansions in hyperscale capacity, the market is expected to grow from US$672.5 million in 2025 to around US$1.56 billion by 2030.

The report offers an in-depth, data-centric analysis of the data center colocation landscape in Poland. It covers installed and leased capacities, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, market revenue, pricing, and workload segmentation for AI and non-AI sectors. Additionally, it provides insights into operational efficiency, financial metrics, and investment trends, including PUE, rack power density, and renewable energy factors.

This research utilizes industry-best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to present an unbiased view of emerging business and investment opportunities. The report's scope extends across market size, capacity trends, workload segmentation, operational efficiency, and financial metrics across diverse service types, facility architectures, and end-use sectors.

Poland Data Center Market Overview

Total Data Center Market Revenue

Total Installed Power Capacity (MW)

Colocation Share within Total Data Center Market (%)

Poland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast

Total Installed Capacity

Total Leased Capacity

Net Annual Absorption

Vacancy Rate

Total Colocation Market Revenue

Poland Colocation Market by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Poland Colocation Market by Facility Architecture

Core / Metro Colocation Data Centers

Edge Colocation Data Centers

Poland Colocation Market by Customer Segment

Hyperscalers

Large Enterprises

Mid-Market / Small and Medium Businesses

Government / Public Sector

Poland Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Poland Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market

Installed Capacity

Leased Capacity

Colocation Market Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Revenue

Poland Colocation Market by End-Use Sector

Information Technology and IT Enabled Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecom

Retail

Media, Gaming and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Poland Data Center Capacity Pipeline

Total Operational Capacity

Total Capacity under Construction

Planned and Announced Capacity

Poland Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Energy Reuse Factor

Renewable Energy Factor

Cooling System Efficiency

Average Rack Power Density

Artificial Intelligence vs. Traditional Workload Density

Poland Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics

Capital Expenditure per MW

Land Acquisition Cost per Acre

Total Operating Expenditure per MW per Year

Average Electricity Rate

Electricity Cost per kW per Month

Colocation Price per kW per Month

Wholesale Price per MW per Month

Revenue per Square Foot

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Colocation Market Sizing and Outlook: In-depth analysis of installed and leased capacity, net absorption, and revenue trends with visibility into the colocation market's position within the broader data center ecosystem.

In-depth analysis of installed and leased capacity, net absorption, and revenue trends with visibility into the colocation market's position within the broader data center ecosystem. AI vs. Traditional Workload Demand Insights: Examine divergence in AI-driven demands for tailored infrastructure strategies.

Examine divergence in AI-driven demands for tailored infrastructure strategies. Granular Demand Segmentation: Complete evaluation across various service models, architectures, and sectors.

Complete evaluation across various service models, architectures, and sectors. Capacity Pipeline and Supply-Demand Dynamics: Identify growth opportunities through capacity tracking.

Identify growth opportunities through capacity tracking. Operational and Financial Performance Benchmarking: Analyze PUE, energy efficiency, and economic metrics for strategic insights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $827.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Poland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81rjma

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