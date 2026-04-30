Asentum Unveils Post-Quantum Blockchain Testnet, Introducing a New Foundation for Secure and Accessible On-Chain Systems

London, UK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asentum today announced the successful launch of its public testnet, marking the debut of a Layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up with post-quantum cryptography, native JavaScript smart contracts, and a validator system designed for real-world participation.





Asentum is a new blockchain architecture that rethinks the assumptions underlying current networks. Rather than retrofitting legacy systems, Asentum is designed from genesis to address three emerging challenges: long-term cryptographic security, developer accessibility, and meaningful decentralization.

At its core, Asentum integrates post-quantum digital signatures (ML-DSA-65 / Dilithium3) into every layer of the protocol. While most blockchains rely on cryptographic schemes vulnerable to future quantum computing advances, Asentum is built to withstand them from day one. There is no migration plan or legacy signature history—every transaction and consensus message on the network is secured using post-quantum standards.

The network also introduces a JavaScript-based execution model, enabling smart contracts to be written in a language already used by millions of developers worldwide. Contracts run inside a deterministic, hardened sandbox (SES), ensuring consistent execution across nodes while removing common sources of vulnerabilities. This approach eliminates entire classes of bugs, such as reentrancy, by design, while dramatically lowering the barrier to entry for building on-chain applications.

“Asentum is about removing friction,” said the project team. “If the next generation of blockchain applications is going to be built by real-world developers and organizations, the underlying system has to meet them where they are—both in terms of tooling and security.”

Decentralization is further reinforced through Asentum’s validator model. The network is optimized for consumer-grade hardware, allowing individuals to participate as validators—referred to as Asentum Operators—using standard machines, including devices as lightweight as a Raspberry Pi. This stands in contrast to many existing networks, where validator participation is effectively limited to large-scale infrastructure providers.

The testnet currently operates with a live validator set across multiple regions, producing blocks with 2-second finality under a Tendermint-style Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus mechanism. Operators actively participate in consensus through a rotating committee structure, proposing and validating blocks while securing the network through bonded stake.

In addition to its core architecture, Asentum includes a fully functional on-chain governance system, which has been live since testnet launch. Validators and token holders can propose and vote on protocol changes, parameter adjustments, and ecosystem initiatives. Approved proposals execute automatically after a timelock, with no reliance on multisignature control or centralized intervention. Certain foundational parameters—such as the maximum token supply, post-quantum cryptographic requirements, and the JavaScript execution model—are permanently fixed at the protocol level and cannot be altered through governance.

The native token, $ASE, serves as the operational unit of the network. It is used to pay for transaction execution, secure the network through staking, participate in governance, and access protocol-level functions. The token follows a fixed supply model of 1 billion units, with transaction base fees burned under an EIP-1559-style mechanism, introducing deflationary pressure under sustained usage.

Asentum’s testnet is now publicly accessible, with tools available for developers, validators, and early participants to explore the network, deploy contracts, and run nodes.

As part of its rollout, Asentum has also opened a public presale of $ASE, representing 16% of the total supply. The presale is structured as a first-come, first-served offering, with the token currently issued as an ERC-20 on Ethereum. Upon mainnet launch, the ERC-20 token will be convertible 1:1 into the native ASE asset on the Asentum network.

With its testnet live and core systems operational, Asentum positions itself as a long-term infrastructure layer for the next generation of blockchain applications—one built not as an iteration, but as a reset.

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