Provident Bank Celebrates 70 Years of Community Impact with Over $984,000 Donated to Local Nonprofits Since 2006 Through Its Community Partnership Program

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Provident Bank”), proudly celebrates 70 years of serving the Riverside and San Bernardino County communities – and giving back has never been more meaningful. In 2025 alone, the Bank donated over $38,000 to local nonprofit organizations through its Community Partnership Program.

Since the program began in 2006, Provident Bank has contributed more than $984,000 to nonprofits that make a difference – ranging from service organizations and parent-teacher associations to homeowner associations, booster clubs, foundations, faith-based groups, and other community-based organizations.

“Seventy years in our community is a milestone we’re proud of,” said Gwen Wertz, Senior Vice President of Retail Banking. “Our Community Partnership Program lets our customers help direct charitable giving, so together we can support the local organizations that strengthen the neighborhoods we call home,” concluded Ms. Wertz.

Nonprofits participate in the program by linking their unique ID numbers to members who bank with Provident Bank. The more members who enroll, the more funds the organizations receive – empowering local groups to grow and thrive. Interested organizations can contact Provident Bank to learn more.

For more information about the Community Partnership Program, call Provident Bank at (800) 745-2217 or visit www.myprovident.com/communitypartnership/.

With approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, Provident Bank is the largest independent community bank headquartered in Riverside County, California, and has been serving the financial needs of its customers since 1956 and recently earned the distinction as one of America’s Best Regional Banks for 2026 as compiled and published by Newsweek.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Peter Fan

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060