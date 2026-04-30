Monster Beverage to Report Financial Results for 2026 First Quarter on May 7, 2026

CORONA, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) announced today that results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, will be reported on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after the close of the market. The company also said that Chief Executive Officer, Hilton Schlosberg, will host an investor conference call that same day at 2 p.m. Pacific Time to review the company’s financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast via the Internet at www.monsterbevcorp.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® and Punch Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® and Monster Killer Brew® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign® Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, Reign Storm® and StormTM total wellness energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Bang Energy® drinks, FLRT™ total wellness energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company’s subsidiaries also develop and market craft beers, flavored malt beverages and hard seltzers under a number of brands, including Jai Alai® IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale®, Dallas Blonde®, Wild Basin® hard seltzers, The Beast®, Beast® Tea, Blind Lemon® and Blinder Lemon™. For more information visit www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS: Mark Astrachan SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development (951) 739-6200 Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin PondelWilkinson Inc. (310) 279-5980



