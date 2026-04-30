New Jersey Families Can't Wait. Learning Care Isn't.

New Jersey, USA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey's Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) is back — and Learning Care is making sure families don't lose a single day of care waiting for it.

After an eight-month freeze left thousands of families without subsidy support, the state has reopened CCAP. To bridge the gap while approvals process, Learning Care is offering eligible New Jersey families a 75% tuition reduction for up to five weeks — so children can start learning now and parents can stay at work.

"Reliable care isn't a luxury — it's what makes everything else possible," said John Bork, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Care. "In New Jersey, we're opening new schools, cutting costs for families on subsidy waitlists, and making sure every parent can get to work and every child has the chance to fall in love with learning."

The commitment is backed by action. Learning Care operates 20 centers across New Jersey under the Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Childtime, Tutor Time, and Pathways Learning Academy brands. The company just celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new Everbrook Academy in Holmdel on April 28, with four additional centers planned statewide in the coming years.

The stakes are high. The first five years of life are the fastest period of brain development — and high-quality early learning builds the school readiness and habits that shape long-term outcomes. When a child loses their care spot, the ripple effect is immediate: parents miss work, employers lose productivity, and communities feel the strain. Child care-related absenteeism and turnover already cost employers billions each year.

Keeping kids in care keeps families working and keeps the economy moving. Learning Care is here to make that happen.

Find a Learning Care school in New Jersey at LearningCare.com.

About Learning Care

Learning Care is a leading provider of early childhood education, serving families through more than 1,100 schools across the United States and supported by more than 24,000 employees. For nearly 60 years, the organization has led with heart — bringing together care, learning, and love in every classroom. Learning Care is dedicated to nurturing children’s growth and development through high-quality early education while providing essential child care that empowers working families, strengthens businesses, and helps communities flourish.

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