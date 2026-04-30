Momcozy Launches Clinically Tested Skincare Solutions for Breast and Belly Care

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy has announced the launch of a clinically tested skincare line focused on breast and belly care during pregnancy and postpartum, addressing a long-standing gap in maternal skincare. Both areas play a key role in maternal health, but haven’t received the same level of attention in skincare as other categories.





Breast and nipple discomfort remains a leading factor in early weaning, second only to perceived low milk supply. Around one-third of women say breast or nipple discomfort is a main reason they stop breastfeeding early. Meanwhile, stretch marks are incredibly common, affecting between 55% and 90% of women , as the belly stretches quickly over time. Even so, these high-impact areas have not seen the same level of attention in skincare innovation.

In addition, consistent maternal support is not always readily available. In the U.S., 35.1% of counties are designated as maternity care deserts, affecting over 2.3 million women without access to obstetric care, according to the March of Dimes (2024) . In this context, skincare becomes less about one-time solutions and more about providing steady, adaptable support over time.

Momcozy is shifting its focus to skincare that fits into daily routines, with more attention on the breast and belly. It’s less about one-time relief and more about products that can keep up with daily routines across pregnancy and postpartum.

For stretch mark care, Momcozy has introduced the Momcozy Pro-Collagen Belly Firming Moisturizer , a Momcozy belly cream made for pregnancy and postpartum. It was developed over 18 months, with multiple rounds of testing and input from more than 1,200 mothers along the way. As a Momcozy stretch mark cream, the product was also evaluated in an independent clinical study conducted by Intertek and was shown to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks over time.





This brings together a 4x Pro-Collagen Peptide Complex, soluble collagen, Centella Asiatica, and botanical ingredients in a daily-use oil-in-cream texture. Developed with a gentle peptide complex, the product also reflects Momcozy’s approach to a peptide stretch mark cream made for consistent, pregnancy-friendly belly care. This approach extends beyond basic moisturization, with a focus on supporting skin resilience and the appearance of stretch-prone areas.

Most products focus on fixing irritation after it shows up, usually with thicker creams that sit on the skin. But for moms who are feeding or pumping all day, the discomfort doesn’t hit all at once. It builds little by little from constant friction and moisture. Here, effective nipple care is less about occasional treatment and more about fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

Momcozy addresses this through design features intended to support more convenient and hygienic application, such as cooling tips and touch-free formats that can be used across a range of settings. The brand also offers multiple options, including a multi-care lactation pen , a fast-dry momcozy nipple cream with a cooling touch-free tip , and a lanolin-free alternative , allowing users to choose textures that suit different preferences and moments.





As expectations around maternal care continue to change, there’s a growing focus on support that feels more consistent and easier to keep up with. For Momcozy, that shows up not just in how products are developed, but in how care fits into different stages of motherhood.

“Our goal is to make care feel more accessible and easier to maintain in everyday life,” said a spokesperson for Momcozy. “By focusing on areas like the breast and belly, we hope to support mothers in a way that fits naturally into their routines, rather than adding complexity.”

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a maternal and baby care brand focused on developing practical solutions for pregnancy, breastfeeding, and postpartum recovery. With a product range that spans feeding, recovery, and daily care, the brand emphasizes ease of use, safety, and consistency in everyday routines. Through ongoing product development and user-informed design, Momcozy aims to support mothers across different stages of their journey.

Find out more about Momcozy Skincare at https://momcozy.com/collections/momcozy-skincare

Media Contact:

Contact Person: YANG Renee

Email: renee@momcozy.com

Website: https://momcozy.com/collections/momcozy-skincare

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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