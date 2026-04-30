Global Settlement Network Joins Canton Network as Validator, Bringing Onchain Compliance Layer to Blockchain to Advance Institutional Adoption

Global Settlement Network joins Canton as both a Validator and Featured Application, deploying its GSX ID platform to address fragmented compliance across tokenized capital markets

GSX ID enables institutions to verify once and reuse onchain credentials across counterparties, reducing duplication in KYC, AML, and investor qualification workflows

Partnerships with Texture Capital, Black Manta Capital Partners, and Particula establish a full-stack framework for compliant distribution, cross-border tokenization, and integrated risk assessment

Miami, Florida, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Global Settlement Network (GSN) today announced its approval as both a Validator and Featured Application on the Canton Network. The company is also deploying GSX ID, its credentialing platform, on Canton to help advance institutional adoption on the network. Typically, network participants must repeat compliance checks across every counterparty, and GSX ID will streamline this process on Canton.

The Canton Network is one of the leading public blockchains for regulated finance, supporting trillions in tokenized assets and facilitating large-scale transaction flows across global institutions. By joining as a validator, GSN is directly contributing to the network’s infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term commitment to secure and interoperable capital markets.

As part of this integration, GSX ID is now live within the Canton ecosystem, allowing participants to issue and carry verifiable compliance credentials onchain. These credentials cover KYC and AML verification, KYB onboarding, bad-actor screening, and investor-qualification requirements. In practice, this means institutions can verify once and have that status recognized across applications operating within Canton.

“The next phase of this market will not be about new chains, but about making existing systems interoperable and compliant by default,” said Kyle Sonlin, Co-Founder & President at Global Settlement Network. “Right now, institutions are repeating the same verification process every time they transact. That simply doesn’t scale, and it’s one of the main reasons tokenized markets haven’t reached their full potential. GSX ID changes that by allowing compliance to move with the participant, rather than sitting separately from it.”

“Canton was designed to support regulated financial institutions operating at scale, and that requires infrastructure partners that meet the same standard,” said Viv Diwakar, Head of the Canton Foundation. “Bringing a credentialing layer like GSX ID directly into the network will make it easier for ecosystem participants to onboard and transact, while still meeting regulatory and compliance requirements.”

With the support of a broader set of ecosystem partners, including Texture Capital, Black Manta Capital Partners, Particula, Archax, Lattice, and Infrasingularity, this integration brings identity, distribution, and risk into a single system. Texture Capital will support broker-dealer distribution and investor verification in the United States, giving issuers and investors compliant access to tokenized offerings. Black Manta Capital Partners will extend that access into Europe through tokenization and cross-border distribution. Particula integrates independent risk ratings directly into the GSX ID workflow, allowing participants to assess opportunities within the same system used for identity and compliance.

“Distribution in tokenized markets has been constrained by fragmented onboarding and verification,” said Richard Johnson at Texture Capital. “Integrating with GSX ID can create a more efficient path for issuers and investors to access compliant markets without duplicating processes.”

“Tokenized markets are global, but compliance frameworks remain fragmented,” said Alexander Rapatz at Black Manta Capital Partners. “Connecting these through shared credentialing infrastructure is key to unlocking cross-border participation at scale.”

“As adoption grows, access to clear and standardized risk data becomes more important,” said Nadine Wilke at Particula. “Embedding independent ratings into the credentialing process ensures participants can evaluate opportunities within a single workflow.”

Together, these components create a unified framework for tokenized markets, where identity, distribution, and risk are built into the system rather than handled separately. GSX ID sits at the center, allowing participants to move across networks without repeating compliance at every step.

As tokenized markets move from experimentation to real capital flows, infrastructure that embeds identity and compliance at the protocol level is becoming essential. The integration of GSX ID within Canton is designed to support that shift, enabling more efficient participation across the network.

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About Global Settlement





Global Settlement ( globalsettlement.com ) pioneers blockchain infrastructure that powers secure, compliant, and interoperable digital asset ecosystems. Its proprietary GSX Protocol enables the seamless tokenization and management of real-world assets, bridging traditional and decentralized finance.

About GSX Identity (GSX ID)



GSX Identity, Inc. (GSX ID) is the identity and credentialing layer designed for regulated settlement networks and institutional adoption. GSX ID provides decentralized and managed identity solutions—including credential issuance, authentication, policy enforcement, and lifecycle governance—enabling institutions to reduce duplicative compliance friction while maintaining auditability and control.





About Canton Network





Canton is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance–uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. With participation from leading global financial institutions and network governance independently facilitated by the Canton Foundation, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.





About Texture Capital

Texture Capital is a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer specializing in digital securities. We empower clients to compliantly issue tokens representing equity, debt, revenue share, royalties, or other investment contracts. Leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, we aim to transform the traditional capital markets' structure, offering tools for issuance, tokenization, and secondary market trading via our Alternative Trading System. Texture Transfer Services LLC is an affiliated company and SEC registered Transfer Agent





About Black Manta Capital Partners





Black Manta Capital Partners (“BMCP”) is a next generation investment bank focused on digital and tokenized assets, operating a regulated investment platform for issuances in the European capital market. As a full-service provider for all technical, financial and legal aspects of asset and security tokenization, BMCP also provides traditional investment banking services such as capital market listing, structuring and placement. BMCP was founded in Luxembourg in 2018 and runs BMCP GmbH in Munich as a licensed and regulated Financial Service Institute. In addition to Munich, BMCP also operates in Vienna, Luxembourg, Cork, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Toronto and Boston.



About Particula





Particula is the prime rating provider for digital assets, transforming on- and off-chain data into actionable insights. The company delivers next-generation risk ratings and comprehensive analyses, across issuer and counterparties, issuance structure, technical implementation and underlying risk – providing the clarity and confidence needed to navigate the complexities of digital finance.



