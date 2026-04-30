Frontieras North America Closes Inaugural Reg A+ Offering At $25 Million, Files Amendment to Expand Offering to $75 Million On Significant Investor Demand

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Frontieras North America (“Frontieras” or the “Company”), an energy and environmental technology company commercializing its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, today announced it has fully closed its inaugural Regulation A+ (Reg A+) offering, having raised the full $25 million qualified ceiling. Driven by significant investor demand, the Company has filed an amendment to its existing Reg A+ offering circular with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to expand the qualified ceiling to the statutory maximum of $75 million.

The successful close of the initial offering marks a significant milestone in Frontieras’ capital formation strategy, reflecting sustained investor conviction in the company’s technology, team, and mission to deliver abundant, affordable, and available energy for America. Since Reg A+ was modernized under the JOBS Act in 2015, more than 1,400 offerings have been conducted under the exemption, with Tier 2 offerings raising an average of $12.5 million, and the average qualified offering size across the full program averaging $22 million. Frontieras’ inaugural offering, fully subscribed at $25 million by a pre-revenue industrial technology company, places it among the strongest initial Reg A+ raises in the program’s history. The financial sector accounts for approximately 46% of aggregate Reg A+ financing sought and 64% of reported proceeds; industrial technology companies of Frontieras’ profile rarely use this vehicle, and fewer still close it at the ceiling on the first attempt. The company’s investor base now spans thousands of individual shareholders who participated in both its prior Regulation Crowdfunding offering and the now-closed Reg A+ round.

“This is what it looks like when investors believe in something real. American energy, American jobs, American ingenuity, and a novel technology that actually works. We closed at the ceiling, we filed the same day, and we are not slowing down. The expanded offering is for everyone who sees what we see, and I could not be more proud of what this team has built to earn it.”

— Matthew McKean, CEO and Co-Founder, Frontieras North America

"Closing a fully subscribed Regulation A+ offering is a meaningful validation of investor confidence in our technology's potential. We move now to expand our offering capacity under Reg A+, and we do so from a position of financial strength. The expanded offering gives a new group of investors the opportunity to participate early in what we are building.”

- Jose Lopez, CFO, Frontieras North America

The expanded offering, once the amendment is approved by the SEC, will allow Frontieras to continue growing its investor base as the company advances construction of its $850 million commercial facility in Mason County, West Virginia. The Mason County project, which broke ground on April 2, 2026, is designed to process 2.7 million tons of coal annually using the FASForm™ process—producing refined liquid fuels, hydrogen, FASCarbon™ purified solid carbon fuel, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, and industrial chemicals in a zero-waste, closed-loop operation with no combustion.

The company’s Reg A+ offering is conducted on the DealMaker platform. Investors seeking notification when the expanded offering opens may register their interest through the company’s investor relations portal at invest.frontieras.com.

ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY

FASForm™ (Solid Carbon Fractionation) is Frontieras’s patented process for thermally disassembling coal and other solid hydrocarbons into multiple high-value products — without combustion, without government subsidies, and without waste. The process produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, naphtha, hydrogen, FASCarbon™ solid fuel, sulfuric acid, and ammonium sulfate fertilizer, all from a single coal feedstock. The technology is patented across five continents and holds global coverage in the nine largest coal-producing nations.

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is an energy and environmental technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented Solid Carbon Fractionation process that transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into clean-burning fuels, hydrogen, industrial carbon, and agricultural products. The company is focused on delivering abundant, affordable, and available energy through profitable, market-driven innovation.

For more information, visit: www.frontieras.com.

Contact: communication@frontieras.com

Media: nora.shepard@frontieras.com

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