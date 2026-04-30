U.S. Dental Services Market Size to Lead USD 281.20 Billion by 2035 Driven by Rising Oral Health Awareness and Insurance Coverage

Ottawa, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the U.S. dental services market size is valued at USD 185.39 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach nearly USD 281.20 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 4.86% from 2026 to 2035. The in the U.S. dental services market Growth is driven by rising oral health awareness, expanding insurance coverage, aging population needs, and increased adoption of preventive and cosmetic dentistry.

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U.S. Dental Services Market Key Takeaways

Endodontic procedures held a 26.52% revenue share in 2025.

Diagnostic and preventive services accounted for 18.97% of revenue in 2025.

The corrective application segment generated approximately 54.40% of revenue in 2025.





U.S. Dental Services Market Segments Revenue Analysis From 2022 to 2024

U.S. Dental Services Market, By Services, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Services 2022 2023 2024 Cosmetic Dentistry 14.71 15.88 17.10 Endodontic Procedures 39.38 41.09 42.80 Periodontal Dentistry 16.07 16.95 17.85 Orthodontic and Periodontic Services 19.77 20.80 21.85 Diagnostic and Preventive Services 26.89 29.39 32.04 Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 20.80 22.39 24.07 Others 7.87 8.45 9.06



U.S. Dental Services Market, By Application, 2022 to 2024 (USD Billion)

By Application 2022 2023 2024 Preventive 34.77 37.84 41.10 Corrective 79.95 84.29 88.71 Therapeutic 30.78 32.83 34.95



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Demand for Dental Services Are Driving Due to Growing Rates of Oral Disease

The U.S. dental services industry continues to grow, driven by the increased number of people with untreated oral disease and the growing awareness of preventive care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that approximately 21% of adults aged 20-64 years have some form of untreated tooth decay, indicating there is an extensive treatment gap, which contributes to the overall demand for dental services. Around 25% of adults’ ages 20-64 years have at least one unfilled cavity, again demonstrating an urgent need for routine dental care and restorative care.

Recent data collected from 2024 census surveys indicates a high level of untreated decay in children, leading to continued demand for dental service for the entirety of their lifetime. Meanwhile, approximately 64% of the total numbers of non-elderly adults ages 20-64 utilize dental services at least once per year, reflecting a consistent level of demand for dental services and a greater emphasis on preventive care. In addition to the high rates of untreated oral disease, government-supported oral health programs and the growing awareness of the connection between oral health and general health have contributed to the increased demand for dental services in the U.S.

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Market Opportunity

In the U.S., the dental services market has many opportunities for growth as a result of under-served populations, a lack of enough dentists, and new technologies. Data from the government shows that almost 57 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of dental care and therefore, there are many opportunities to create new locations and use different types of delivery models like mobile clinics in those locations. There may also be opportunities to add more affordably to address this need because research indicates that about 80% of adults with unmet dental care needs attribute their unmet dental care need to a lack of money, creating opportunities for value-based care and for health insurance.

Furthermore, as oral diseases such as dental decay and gum disease are on the rise in the U.S., the demand for preventative and restorative dental care continues to be increasing. The introduction of new services and technology such as teledentistry, artificial intelligence for diagnosis, and the expansion of the federal workforce support that care can be delivered in an efficient manner and also allows for growth through the expansion to technology-based solutions.

What is Dental Services Market?

The global dental services market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing awareness of oral health, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancements in digital dental technologies. According to Precedence Research, the global dental services market size was valued at approximately USD 499.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 763.74 billion by 2034, expanding at a notable CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. Growth is supported by an aging population, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and expanding access to dental care services worldwide. Key segments such as cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and preventive care continue to gain traction, while leading companies are focusing on technological innovation and service expansion to strengthen their market presence.





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Dental Services Market Highlights

By type, dental implants led with a 21% revenue share in 2025, while cosmetic dentistry is projected to grow the fastest from 2025 to 2034.

By end-use, dental clinics accounted for approximately 69% of the market in 2024.

North America held a revenue share of about 46% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

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U.S. Dental Services Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 174.91 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 185.39 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 174.91 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 4.86% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Services, Application



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Segmental Insights

Services Insights

Why is Endodontic Procedures Dominant Services Segment in 2025?

Endodontic procedures dominate the U.S. dental services market because of the increase in the number of patients with tooth decay and complex root infections that require more specialized forms of treatment and care. Advanced technologies for root canal treatments (like digital imaging, rotary instruments) have improved both treatment outcomes and patient comfort. As well, the increased level of understanding of the importance of preserving your natural teeth through these procedures rather than having them pulled is giving further support to the developing need for endodontic procedures.

Diagnostic and preventive services are experiencing the fastest growth rate of all categories of dental services as a result of more emphasis being put on early diagnosis/detection of dental disease and regular care. Increased public health initiatives and expanded insurance coverage for dental treatment are being utilized to encourage and promote routine dental check-ups and prophylaxes and radiographs to the general public. There is also a growing use of technology (such as AI-based diagnostic programs) and Teledentistry that is being used to make preventative care more accessible for patients and encourage them to use these services more often.

Application Insights

Why Do Corrective is Leading Industry Segment?

The corrective segment is the leading the U.S. dental services market in 2025, as there is a large amount of demand for the treatment of existing dental problems including cavities, misalignment of teeth, and structural deterioration. Generations of people have received dental fillings, crowns, bridges, or orthodontic care. Continued growth of the aging population in addition to being able to afford to pay for cosmetic dental treatments make corrective dental treatments continuously demanded in the US.

The preventive segment is the fastest growing because long-term oral health is being emphasized by both healthcare providers and patients. This market is being positively impacted by initiatives that promote the use of fluoride treatment and sealants and screen patients routinely for potential dental issues. Community programs, schools, and insurers are all encouraging patients to use the dental insurance available to them for preventive dental care because this will save them money in the future for dental treatment, as well as helping patient’s track and maintain oral hygiene via digital health technologies.

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U.S. Dental Services Market – Value Chain Overview

Dental Product & Equipment Manufacturing: The value chain begins with the production of essential dental materials, tools, and technologies such as restorative materials, implants, imaging systems, CAD/CAM solutions, and dental chairs that enable modern clinical care.

Key players: Dentsply Sirona, 3M Oral Care, Align Technology, Envista Holdings, Straumann Group, Planmeca, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation, Carestream Dental.

Supply & Distribution Networks: Distributors play a critical role in delivering dental products, instruments, and consumables to clinics and labs while also supporting software integration and practice management systems.

Key players: Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies, Benco Dental, Burkhart Dental Supply, Darby Dental Supply.

Dental Practice Management & Support Organizations:Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and networks assist practices with non-clinical functions like HR, finance, procurement, marketing, and regulatory compliance, improving efficiency and scalability.

Key players: Heartland Dental, Aspen Dental Management Inc., Pacific Dental Services, Smile Brands, Western Dental & Orthodontics, DentalCorp.

Clinical Service Delivery: Dental clinics and specialists form the core of the ecosystem, offering preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and surgical treatments through general and specialized care providers such as orthodontists and oral surgeons.

Key participants: Independent clinics, DSO-affiliated practices, university hospitals, and specialty centers.

Digital Technology, Diagnostics & AI Integration: Advanced technologies such as digital imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, intraoral scanning, 3D printing, and tele-dentistry are transforming workflows, improving accuracy, and enhancing patient outcomes.

Key innovators: Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Philips Oral Healthcare, Formlabs Dental, Carbon, SprintRay, Pearl AI, Overjet, Planmeca Digital.

Insurance, Financing & Reimbursement: Insurance companies and third-party payers expand patient access through coverage plans, financing options, and reimbursement systems, influencing affordability and service utilization.

Key players: Delta Dental, DentaQuest, MetLife Dental, Aetna Dental, Cigna Dental, UnitedHealthcare Dental, Guardian Life.

Education, Training & Research Institutions: Dental schools, research bodies, and professional associations support workforce development, clinical innovation, and evidence-based standards across the industry.

Key institutions: American Dental Association (ADA), ADA Health Policy Institute, American Dental Education Association (ADEA), National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), Harvard School of Dental Medicine, UCSF School of Dentistry, NYU College of Dentistry.

Competitive Landscape





Smile Brands Inc.

Aspen Dental

InterDent (Gentle Dental)

Coast Dental

Pacific Dental Services

Heartland Dental

Affordable Care

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Western Dental

Dental Care Alliance

What are the Major Developments in the U.S. Dental Services Market?

In February 2026, VideaHealth partnered with Aspen Dental to deploy AI-powered diagnostic tools across 1,100 clinics in six weeks, enhancing early disease detection, treatment planning consistency, and patient communication nationwide. ( Source - https://www.businesswire.com )

VideaHealth partnered with Aspen Dental to deploy AI-powered diagnostic tools across 1,100 clinics in six weeks, enhancing early disease detection, treatment planning consistency, and patient communication nationwide. ( ) In February 2025, Colgate-Palmolive introduced the Colgate Total Active Prevention System, combining toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash with advanced stannous fluoride technology to reduce bacteria, cavities, and gingivitis through a preventive, science-backed oral care routine. ( Source - https://www.nbcnews.com )

Colgate-Palmolive introduced the Colgate Total Active Prevention System, combining toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash with advanced stannous fluoride technology to reduce bacteria, cavities, and gingivitis through a preventive, science-backed oral care routine. ( ) In May 2025, Pearl received FDA clearance for its Second Opinion® 3D platform, becoming the first dental AI provider supporting both 2D and 3D imaging, enabling faster, more accurate diagnostics and improved treatment planning using CBCT scans. (Source- https://hellopearl.com)



Segments Covered in the Report

By Services

Cosmetic Dentistry

Endodontic Procedures

Periodontal Dentistry

Orthodontic and Periodontic Services

Diagnostic and Preventive Services

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

By Application

Preventive

Corrective

Therapeutic



By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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