Confo Therapeutics Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial Initiation by Lilly for Peripheral Pain Candidate, CFTX-1554

Ghent, Belgium – April 30, 2026 – Confo Therapeutics, a leader in the development of medicines targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that the first patients were dosed in a Phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of CFTX-1554.

The candidate is a novel antagonist of the angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R), a clinically validated target for chronic pain.

Previously, Confo completed a Phase 1 clinical trial of the candidate which was discovered using its proprietary technology platform. As part of a global licensing agreement, CFTX-1554 is being developed with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

Current standard‑of‑care therapies for chronic pain provide incomplete pain relief and are often constrained by serious side effects and the potential for abuse. People living with these debilitating conditions remain in urgent need of novel pain management options that are efficacious, well-tolerated and can improve quality of life.

“The initiation of this study marks a pivotal milestone in Confo’s evolution as the first candidate discovered using our proprietary technology has moved into a Phase 2 clinical trial,” said Cedric Ververken, CEO of Confo Therapeutics. “We continue to be impressed by Lilly’s expertise and commitment in progressing CFTX-1554 and we are delighted with the team’s collaborative approach to our valued partnership.”

About CFTX-1554 Licensing Agreement

Announced on March 2, 2023, Confo and Lilly entered a worldwide licensing agreement for Confo’s CFTX-1554 and back-up compounds. Confo received a USD 40 million upfront payment from Lilly and is eligible to receive up to USD 590 million in potential milestone payments per program and tiered royalties. The agreement also considers a program to further develop Confo’s existing therapeutic antibody candidates targeting the same receptor. Confo maintains a co-investment option to participate in the funding of future development programs after clinical proof-of-concept for additional royalties.

About CFTX-1554

CFTX-1554 is a non-opioid approach to address chronic pain while avoiding centrally mediated side effects, such as addiction and sedation. The compound is a novel inhibitor of angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R), a clinically precedented target for the treatment of peripheral pain. CFTX-1554 was previously studied in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05260658).

About Confo Therapeutics

Confo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating novel medicines targeting GPCRs (G protein-coupled receptors). It discovers small molecules and antibodies with the desired pharmacology by employing its proprietary discovery platform which uses conformation-specific ConfoBodies® to promote GPCRs into functionally relevant states. Using its platform, the company is building a pipeline of product candidates to transform therapeutic outcomes for patients with a focus on metabolic and endocrine diseases. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced industry experts with extensive knowledge of the discovery and development of GPCR-directed medicines. Confo Therapeutics is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information, visit www.confotherapeutics.com

For more information, please contact:

Confo Therapeutics

Dr. Cedric Ververken, CEO

+ 32 (0) 9 396 74 00

info@confotherapeutics.com

Trophic Communications

Valeria Fisher

+ 49 (0) 175 8041816

confo@trophic.eu

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