Canterbury Capital Wealth Management Announces Launch of Canterbury Capital Insurance Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterbury Capital Wealth Management, an independent registered investment advisor (RIA), today announced the launch of Canterbury Capital Insurance Co., a new independent insurance affiliate created to provide clients with dedicated expertise in risk management and wealth protection.

The launch reflects Canterbury Capital’s commitment to addressing insurance as a core component of comprehensive financial planning, helping individuals, families, and business owners better identify, manage, and mitigate risk alongside their long-term investment strategies.

“Insurance plays a critical role in protecting wealth, yet it is often treated as a standalone decision rather than part of an overall financial plan,” said Blake Butler, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canterbury Capital Wealth Management. “By launching Canterbury Capital Insurance as an independent business, we are giving our clients access to focused insurance expertise while maintaining the freedom to implement solutions that align with their broader financial goals.”

Canterbury Capital Insurance Co. is led by Shawn Nelson, who brings more than a decade of experience in insurance and risk management. Nelson specializes in advising successful individuals, families, and business owners on how to protect wealth through comprehensive risk assessments and customized insurance solutions across personal and commercial lines.

Prior to joining Canterbury Capital Insurance Co., Nelson held roles at USI, Liberty Mutual, and State Farm, where he served clients across multiple regions, including the Southeast, Midwest, and Northwest. His experience includes complex insurance structuring, business risk solutions, and long-term protection strategies tailored to evolving client needs.

“Effective insurance planning starts with understanding risk, not selling products,” Nelson said. “Our focus is on helping clients make informed decisions that support and protect what they’ve built—today and over time.”

Canterbury Capital Insurance Co. operates independently while coordinating closely with Canterbury Capital Wealth Management to ensure insurance strategies are thoughtfully integrated into clients’ overall financial planning when appropriate.

About Canterbury Capital Wealth Management

Canterbury Capital Wealth Management takes an entrepreneurial approach to comprehensive wealth management. As an independent registered investment advisor, Canterbury Capital serves clients across investments, risk management, and long-term financial planning. The firm’s team is composed of professionals from across the financial services landscape and offers access to a broad range of financial solutions. For more information, visit canterburycap.com.

Disclosure

This communication is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any security or an offer to provide investment or insurance advice. Canterbury Capital Wealth Management, LLC (“Canterbury”) is a registered investment adviser. For additional information about Canterbury, including its services and fees, please refer to the firm’s disclosure brochure available at adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Canterbury Capital Wealth Management and Canterbury Capital Insurance Co. are separate and independent entities. Canterbury Capital Insurance Co. provides insurance-related services, while Canterbury Capital Wealth Management provides investment advisory services. Clients are not required to use the services of any affiliate. Any referral or coordination arrangements, if applicable, are disclosed to clients in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Canterbury and its supervised persons do not provide legal or accounting advice.

Blake Butler is the sole owner of both entities mentioned herein. There are no compensation agreements between the entities, but employees of each firm are still indirectly incentivized to refer clients to each other given said firms’ common ownership.