Occidental Announces Dividend

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share on common stock, payable on July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international energy company that produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas to maximize value and provide resources fundamental to life. The company leverages its global leadership in carbon management to advance lower-carbon technologies and products. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental primarily operates in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. To learn more, visit oxy.com.

Contacts

Media Investors Eric Moses

713-497-2017

eric_moses@oxy.com Babatunde A. Cole

713-552-8811

investors@oxy.com



