Dogfish Head & Survivor Honor Iconic Show’s 50th Season with Nationwide Launch of Limited-Time Collaborative Beer, Coconut Etiquette

MILTON, Del., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware’s Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and CBS’s iconic television series, Survivor, are teaming up to celebrate the show’s 50th season with the limited-edition launch of Coconut Etiquette, a collaborative beer inspired by Survivor’s island setting.

What is Coconut Etiquette? Inspired by Survivor’s tropical backdrop, Coconut Etiquette (6.2% ABV) is a hazy IPA brewed with toasted coconut, dehydrated coconut water and passionfruit. First debuted as a surprise-and-delight offering for idol hunters visiting Dogfish Head’s Delaware brewery during Survivor’s nationwide scavenger hunt, the Survivor 50 Challenge, Coconut Etiquette will now be available for fans from coast-to-coast to enjoy, while supplies last.

“I’ve watched Survivor alongside my family for years, so when the opportunity came about to collaborate with the show to celebrate their 50th season, I couldn’t have been more excited,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “Working alongside my fellow brewers, we wanted to create a reward-worthy beer embodying the show’s island setting. Together, we landed on a beautifully refreshing hazy IPA with all the tropical aromas and flavors you’d expect to find on a jaunt around a Fijian paradise.”

When and where will Coconut Etiquette be available? Coconut Etiquette will be sold within a custom, castaway-themed box, complete with a suite of limited-edition Dogfish Head x Survivor merchandise. Priced at just $50 each, inclusive of ground shipping, every Dogfish Head x Survivor Season 50 Kit features the following items.

1 – 4pk/12oz cans of Coconut Etiquette

1 Dogfish Head x Survivor pint glass

1 Dogfish Head x Survivor sticker

1 Dogfish Head x Survivor Buff®

Fans can grab a limited-edition Dogfish Head x Survivor Season 50 Kit via www.GiveThemBeer.com, beginning on Friday, May 1, at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Available only while supplies last and limited to one kit per person. Order by Monday, May 11, to ensure arrival ahead of Survivor’s season 50 finale, slated to air on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST.

Missed out on a Dogfish Head x Survivor Season 50 Kit? Not to worry! While initial quantities of Dogfish Head x Survivor Season 50 Kits hit www.GiveThemBeer.com, on Friday, May 1, additional product drops are scheduled for the following dates and times.

Wednesday, May 6, at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST

Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST

And if you still can’t snag a kit, head on over to Dogfish Head’s e-store at www.shop.dogfish.com, where you can grab a Dogfish Head x Survivor pint glass, sticker or Buff®. Items sold separately; beer is not included.

For more information about Dogfish Head and Survivor, please visit www.dogfish.com and www.cbs.com/shows/survivor, respectively.

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DOGFISH HEAD CRAFT BREWERY:

With quality, creativity and non-conformity at its core, Dogfish Head has been committed to brewing unique beers with high-caliber culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened more than 30 years ago. Dedicated to exploring goodness of all kinds, Dogfish Head later expanded its beverage artistry beyond just craft beer to produce award-winning portfolios of full-proof spirits – whiskeys, gins, vodkas, rums and more – and spirits-based, ready-to-drink canned cocktails. A Boston Beer Company brand and proud supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish Head is a Delaware-based entity consisting of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and tasting room; Dogfish Head Distilling Co., a production distillery; Brewings & Eats, a brewpub and live music venue; Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot; and the Dogfish INN, a beer-themed, canal-front hotel. For more about Dogfish Head, please visit www.dogfish.com or follow the brand on social media.

SURVIVOR:

Survivor 50 will push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before. For the first time ever, the game is In the Hand of the Fans. Twenty-four legendary castaways, selected from 49 unforgettable seasons, return to face surprise twists, high-stakes challenges, and fan-driven decisions that shape the game. Survivor 50 is a celebration of legacy, strategy, and audience impact where the viewers play a pivotal role in the evolution of this groundbreaking game. The castaways will face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach, with the same goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. SURVIVOR is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst. SURVIVOR airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on the CBS Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

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