Sterile Injectables CDMO Market Research Report 2026: $10.91 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterile Injectables CDMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The sterile injectables CDMO market is witnessing significant expansion, with projections suggesting a rise from $6.65 billion in 2025 to $7.36 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7%. This growth stems from constrained infrastructure for sterile injectables, demand for small molecule injectables, internal formulation reliance, heightened regulatory standards, and increasing global pharmaceutical production. Forecasts indicate continued momentum, reaching $10.91 billion by 2030, driven by factors such as large molecule biologics manufacturing expansion, soaring demand for cell and gene therapies, and advances in aseptic processing technologies.

Biologics and biosimilars are key drivers, addressing chronic and complex health conditions with more targeted therapeutic strategies. Their growing demand leverages sterile injectable CDMO services, necessitating strict sterile environments to meet safety and regulatory requirements. In 2023, the US devoted approximately $324 billion, or 45% of its prescription drug expenditures, to biologic medicines, underscoring this trend.

Leading CDMOs are incorporating technologically advanced solutions like modular aseptic filling platforms to boost production flexibility and efficiency. These systems offer rapid format switching among vials, syringes, or cartridges, significantly improving batch processing while minimizing losses. Recipharm AB, for example, introduced a modular sterile filling system minimizing product wastage at their Wasserburg facility, catering to high-value biologics production.

The market landscape is also shaped by strategic acquisitions, such as the October 2023 purchase of Baxter's BioPharma Solutions by Advent International and Warburg Pincus for $4.25 billion. Rebranded as Simtra BioPharma Solutions, the business operates independently, delivering comprehensive sterile manufacturing and pharmaceutical support services.

Among the dominant players are Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and others, who are key in a diverse market spreading across North America, anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market's breadth covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, each contributing uniquely to the industry's advancement.

Influential tariffs are impacting raw material and biopharmaceutical ingredient costs in the sterile injectables arena. While these tariffs elevate production expenses, they simultaneously incite local production capabilities and investments, fostering advancements in aseptic technologies and domestic CDMO infrastructure.

The sterile injectables CDMO market report provides essential insights into industry dynamics, statistics, competitor shares, trends, and opportunities. This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with a thorough understanding to navigate current and future market landscapes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global



Major Trends

Rising Demand for Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables

Expansion of Analytical and Testing Services for Quality Assurance

Growth in Monoclonal Antibodies, Peptides, and Cell/Gene Therapy Production

Increasing Adoption of Lyophilized, Emulsion, and Reconstitutable Injectable Formats

Integration of Formulation Development With Packaging and Storage Solutions

Markets Covered:

Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecule

Service: Formulation Development, Analytical and Testing, Manufacturing, Packaging, Storage

Route Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Others

Therapeutic Areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, CNS, Infectious, Musculoskeletal, Hormonal

End-User: Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Research Institutes

Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fresenius Kabi AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Fareva SA

Recipharm AB

PCI Pharma Services

Vetter Pharma

Delpharm

Kindeva Drug Delivery LP

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Cenexi

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Inc.

INCOG BioPharma Services

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Afton Scientific Corp.

Amaran Biotechnology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nj19q

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