Aedifica NV/SA – Filing of merger proposal and convocation of Extraordinary General Meetings to approve the merger with Cofinimmo

 | Source: Aedifica Aedifica

More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.

Attachments


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Aedifica BEL 20 BEL ESG Cofinimmo Euronext Amsterdam Euronext Brussels extraordinary general meeting exchange offer

Attachments

Press release EN Communiqué de presse FR Persbericht NL
GlobeNewswire

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