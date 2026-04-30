Aedifica NV/SA – Filing of merger proposal and convocation of Extraordinary General Meetings to approve the merger with Cofinimmo

More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Attachments
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Attachments
Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam), regarding the Extraordinary General...Read More
Download Aedifica's 2025 Annual Report.Read More