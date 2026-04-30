Tylosin Market Research Report 2026: $1 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tylosin Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The tylosin market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $0.79 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $0.83 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6%. This growth trajectory is linked to the rise in commercial livestock farming, the prevalence of bacterial infections in animals, the proven efficacy of macrolide antibiotics, the expansion in veterinary healthcare, and increasing global meat consumption.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $1 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 4.9%. This forecasted growth highlights the increased demand for protein-rich diets, expansions in animal health regulations, and the growing adoption of preventive veterinary treatments. Notable trends include heightened demand for veterinary antibiotics, emphasized livestock disease management, and a focus on animal health, alongside expansions in poultry and swine farming.

Meat production is a significant growth catalyst for the tylosin market, reflecting the global rise in consumer demand for protein-rich diets. Tylosin supports this expansion by promoting herd wellness through targeted treatment of respiratory and gastrointestinal bacterial diseases. Notably, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs reported an increase in UK animal feed output to 31,128 units in 2023, a notable rise from 29,397 units in 2022.

The veterinary pharmaceutical sector also propels the tylosin market's expansion. This industry's growth is driven by increasing pet ownership, which boosts demand for advanced animal health solutions. The need for potent antimicrobial therapies accentuates this demand. The Competition and Markets Authority highlighted that consumer spending on veterinary services reached approximately $7.84 billion in 2023, underscoring the sector's impact.

Furthermore, modernization in livestock farming augments tylosin market growth. Advanced technologies and optimized management techniques enhance animal welfare and farm productivity. The Government Accountability Office noted that 27% of U.S. farms incorporated precision agriculture by 2023, showcasing a shift towards more sustainable farming practices.

Key players in the tylosin market include Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., and Ceva Sante Animale, among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The geographical scope of the market spans regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more, encompassing countries such as the USA, Germany, and China.

Tariffs have impacted the tylosin market by escalating costs for imported active pharmaceutical ingredients, influencing expenses in livestock production sectors reliant on global supply chains. However, these tariffs also catalyze domestic production and enhance regional supply resilience.

In terms of product offerings, the tylosin market includes oral powders, premixes, water-soluble powders, and injectables. Tylosin products such as tylosin tartrate are pivotal in veterinary medicine, supporting animal health via management of bacterial infections. These products are accessible through diverse channels, including pharmacies and online platforms.

Overall, the tylosin market research report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, and competitor strategies, highlighting opportunities and trends pivotal for industry stakeholders. This analysis delivers a holistic view of the current and future landscape of the tylosin industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Tylosin Tartrate; Tylosin Phosphate; Other Types

Application: Animal Feed Additives; Animal Drugs; Other Applications

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies; Online Providers

Subsegment:

Tylosin Tartrate: Injectable, Oral Soluble, Water-Soluble, Veterinary-Grade

Tylosin Phosphate: Feed-Grade, Water-Soluble, Premix, Medicated Feed

Other Types: Tylosin Base, Complexes, Customized Formulations

Major Trends

Rising Demand for Veterinary Antibiotics

Growing Use in Livestock Disease Management

Increasing Focus on Animal Health and Welfare

Expansion of Poultry and Swine Farming

Higher Monitoring of Antibiotic Usage in Animals

Companies Featured

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Ceva Sante Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Huvepharma AD

Vetoquinol S.A.

Norbrook Inc.

Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Qilu Animal Health Products Co. Ltd.

Hebei Veyong Animal Pharmaceutical

Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Suanfarma SA

AdvaCare Pharma

Ningxia Tairui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pucheng Chia Tai Biochemistry Co. Ltd.

Anhui Sinotech Industrial

Rochem International Inc.

Vetgen Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Sunvet Pharma Private Ltd.

Nestlife Science Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/58vf5x

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