Questex’s Sensors Converge Adds New Hands-On Workshops as Momentum Builds Ahead of Next Week’s Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just days to go before doors open, Questex’s Sensors Converge 2026 is accelerating momentum, announcing the addition of three new hands-on workshops designed to give engineers practical, deployable skills across AI, IoT, and embedded sensing systems.

Taking place May 5–7, 2026 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Sensors Converge is shaping up to be one of its most dynamic editions yet—featuring a nearly sold-out expo floor, 160+ exhibitors, and thousands of engineers and decision-makers preparing to gather for three days of real-world innovation, collaboration, and technical learning.

New Workshops Added to the 2026 Program

The newly announced workshops provide deep technical training across AI, IoT connectivity, and embedded sensing systems—giving engineers the tools to build, test, and deploy immediately:

LoRaWAN to AI: Engineering the Sensor-to-Intelligence Pipeline

Tuesday, May 5 | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Great America 2

This interactive session explores how LoRaWAN enables large-scale IoT deployments and serves as the foundation for real-world AI systems. Participants will dive into network architecture, device management, and data pipelines—then apply those concepts in a hands-on team challenge designing a complete IoT-to-AI solution using live devices and networks.

Accelerate AIoT Adoption with /IOTCONNECT™ and ST AIoT Craft

Wednesday, May 6 | 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM | RSVP Required

Led by experts from Avnet and STMicroelectronics, this workshop walks participants through building a complete AIoT proof-of-concept—from sensor to cloud. Using real-time data, attendees will train and deploy edge AI models, securely connect devices, and visualize live telemetry through pre-built dashboards—demonstrating how integrated solutions accelerate time to market.

Leveraging the Adaptive Self-Configuration Features of ST’s High-G IMU

Thursday, May 7 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM | Great America 2

Presented by STMicroelectronics, this hands-on session enables engineers to prototype sensor-based applications and rapidly deploy proof-of-concepts for motion detection and data acquisition. Attendees will work directly with the ISM6HG256X high-g IMU and explore advanced capabilities including finite state machine (FSM) configuration, adaptive self-configuration (ASC), and embedded machine learning for real-time edge decision-making.

Momentum Builds Ahead of Opening Day

As the event enters its final countdown, demand continues to surge:

Expo floor nearly sold out

160+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies

50+ new companies making their debut

Thousands of engineers and technical leaders already registered

From live demos and hands-on workshops to startup innovation and real-time collaboration, Sensors Converge delivers an immersive environment where ideas move quickly from concept to application.

Where Engineering Moves from Concept to Deployment

“Sensors Converge is where engineers go to build, not just learn,” said David Drain, Show Director, Questex. “With the event just days away, the energy is building. These workshops are designed to give attendees direct, hands-on experience with the technologies shaping the future—so they leave with solutions they can immediately apply.”

A Complete, Real-World Engineering Experience

The expanded workshop program complements a robust event experience, including:

Live demos across robotics, autonomous systems, and edge AI

across robotics, autonomous systems, and edge AI Startup Zone featuring next-generation sensing companies

featuring next-generation sensing companies Converge Main Stage and Live Theater sessions

sessions Dedicated tracks across MedTech, AutoTech, Embedded Systems, and Intelligent Sensing

Register Now - Event Opens Next Week

With the event opening next week and workshop capacity limited, engineers are encouraged to secure their spot now.

Register here .

To register for a media pass, click here .

Interested in sponsoring or exhibiting? Contact msandberg@questex.com.

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About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

csoucy@questex.com