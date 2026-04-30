Tuck Tape Expands Presence in Canadian Consumer Market with New and Rebranded Product Lineup





MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cantech®, a leader in the pressure-sensitive tape industry and part of the IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) family, announced a strategic expansion of the iconic Tuck® Tape brand into the consumer retail market. This launch introduces a comprehensive suite of dependable adhesive solutions, featuring both innovative new products and rebranded favorites designed specifically for paint, hardware, and home packaging applications.

As part of this initiative, Tuck is launching a new line of high-performance carton sealing tapes, including Utility Packing Tape, Advance Packaging Tape, and Premium Shipping Tape, to meet various consumer shipping and storage needs. Additionally, several established high-performance products have been rebranded under the trusted Tuck name, including DuctPro® Clear, PlastiMask®, and Spray Adhesive.

“Presenting these products under a trusted and recognizable name creates a more confident buying experience for Canadian customers,” said Erica Medcraft of Cantech/IPG. “Tuck Tape has built meaningful trust over time, particularly in construction and retail markets, and that familiarity helps customers feel assured in their purchase decisions.”

The expanded product line is designed to provide a "one-stop" bundle of dependable tapes for end-users across multiple retail sectors, including:

Construction, Paint and Hardware: Professional-grade masking and adhesive solutions for DIY and contractor projects.

Office and Warehouse: Versatile packing tapes for secure shipping and organization.

General Consumer Retail: Easy-to-find, reliable tools for everyday home maintenance.





Since 1950, Cantech has maintained a history of producing high-quality, consistent, and reliable pressure-sensitive tapes. This latest move reinforces the company’s commitment to bringing value to customers through ongoing research and development that keeps pace with an ever-changing marketplace.

The new Tuck branded products will be available at major "Big Box" retailers, paint and hardware stores, and office supply outlets across Canada. For more information about the new product lineup, please visit cantech.com .

About Cantech

Cantech is a proud Canadian brand that now forms part of the IPG family of brands. We market a broad range of pressure-sensitive tapes and construction products under our own brands of Cantech, Tuck and Tuck Tape as well as through a number of private labels. We focus our efforts in three general markets – Industrial, Construction, and Retail, guided by principles of quality, sustainability, and strong distribution partnerships.

Media Contact:

Erica Medcraft

Marketing Director Cantech/IPG

emedcraf@itape.com

810-941-6519

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0187da84-5ae8-476f-8bc4-18c00afa10b8