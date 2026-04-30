Potassium Iodide Research Report 2026: $1.43 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potassium Iodide Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The potassium iodide market has experienced significant growth recently, projected to increase from $1.03 billion in 2025 to $1.11 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors driving this growth include iodine deficiency management programs, pharmaceutical applications, utilization in photography chemicals, government nuclear safety initiatives, and a rise in supplement consumption.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $1.43 billion by 2030, with a 6.6% CAGR. This expansion is supported by heightened nuclear safety awareness, advancements in thyroid health diagnostics, enhancements in emergency healthcare preparedness, growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and an increasing demand for medical countermeasures. Key trends anticipated in this period include increased use in radiation protection, demand for thyroid disorder treatments, broadening applications in nutritional supplements, and a focus on emergency preparedness stockpiling.

Rising health consciousness among the public plays a pivotal role in the market's growth trajectory. This trend is driven by an increased focus on preventive healthcare and a desire for improved quality of life, with potassium iodide used to support thyroid health and prevent iodine deficiency. For instance, a 2025 survey by Gov.ie reported 82% of respondents aged 15 and older rated their health as "good" or "very good." This heightened health awareness is a key factor propelling market expansion.

Key players in the potassium iodide market are pursuing strategic partnerships to expand their market reach. Such collaborations are instrumental in enhancing product accessibility and meeting diverse consumer demands. A notable example is the Delaware Emergency Management Agency's partnership with the Delaware Division of Public Health to distribute potassium iodide tablets within a ten-mile radius of nuclear stations, as part of an NRC-initiated emergency preparedness program.

Iofina plc, a UK-based iodine extraction leader, exemplifies industry innovation. In October 2023, Iofina secured an agreement with a new brine supply partner, facilitating the construction of the IOsorb plant in Oklahoma. This strategic move ensures a stable supply of iodine-rich brine, supporting Iofina's production capabilities and market stability. Leading companies in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, and others, positioning well to capitalize on ongoing market trends.

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the potassium iodide market, while North America is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing region. The market analysis covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, providing a comprehensive outlook on geographic trends and market dynamics.

The potassium iodide market encompasses the sales of granules and solutions. These sales are valued at the factory gate, reflecting direct transactions between manufacturers and customers or through intermediaries. Market values represent revenues from sales within specific geographic boundaries, factoring in related services.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Product Type: Solid; Liquid

Grade: Industrial Grade; Pharmaceutical Grade; Feed Grade

Application: Pharmaceutical Industry; Nutritional Supplements; Industrial Applications; Radiation Protection; Photography and Imaging; Others

Subsegments:

Solid: Potassium Iodide Crystals; Potassium Iodide Powder; Potassium Iodide Tablets

Liquid: Potassium Iodide Solution (Aqueous Solution); Potassium Iodide Syrup

Major Trends

Growing Use in Radiation Protection

Rising Demand for Thyroid Disorder Treatments

Expansion of Nutritional Supplement Applications

Increasing Adoption of Pharmaceutical Grade Ki

Focus on Emergency Preparedness Stockpiling

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Merck KGaA

Univar Solutions Inc.

Avantor Inc.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Ise Chemicals Corporation

Samrat Pharmachem Limited

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Changshu Yuxi Chemical Co. Ltd

Ajay-SQM

Wego Chemical Group

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Vishal Laboratories

Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Iofina plc

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Cosayach Group

ISE America, Inc.

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Central Drug House (CDH)

Alpha Chemika

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6u7t24

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