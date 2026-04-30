Biologics Outsourcing Market Research Report 2026: $42.43 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Outsourcing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biologics outsourcing market is undergoing substantial expansion, projected to grow from $22.58 billion in 2025 to $25.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%. This escalation is driven by increased biologics commercialization, capital intensity of facilities, biosimilar development programs, regulatory complexity, and pharma-CDMO partnerships. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $42.43 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 13.5%, fueled by demand for large-scale production, multi-product site investments, cell and gene therapy outsourcing, and digital manufacturing adoption.

A key driver for this growth is the rising incidence of cancer, requiring specialized biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2023 alone, the US reported 1,958,310 new cancer cases and projects cancer-related deaths to reach 16.4 million by 2040, underscoring the critical role of biologics outsourcing in cancer treatment and management.

Companies are strengthening their competitive edge by establishing new CDMOs, offering comprehensive development and manufacturing services. Tanvex BioPharma USA Inc. recently launched Tanvex CDMO, boasting a 100,000-square-foot facility in San Diego. It provides end-to-end solutions from concept through commercialization for mammalian and microbial-derived biologics.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.'s acquisition of Forge Biologics, a provider specializing in AAV vector development and gene therapy manufacturing, further highlights strategic expansions aimed at enhancing global presence and technological capabilities in biologics outsourcing.

The market hosts notable players such as AbbVie Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group Ag, and Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd., among others. With North America being the largest regional market in 2025, the global landscape spans Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, influencing investment and collaboration dynamics.

Tariffs pose challenges, heightening costs for manufacturing equipment and raw materials, notably impacting North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, they also foster regional manufacturing expansions and domestic sourcing initiatives, shaping decisions on outsourcing locations.

The biologics outsourcing market encompasses revenues from cell line development and contract research services. Comprehensive market reports provide insights on global size, regional shares, competitor landscape, opportunities, and industry trends, offering crucial perspectives on current and future market scenarios.

Key biologics outsourcing products include antibodies, recombinants, vaccines, and proteins, sourced from human, microbial, and other origins. Applications span oncology, gene therapy, vaccine development, and more, serving pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and CDMOs.

The market value accounts for revenues from goods and services in specified geographies, focusing on consumption values across regions, fundamental to understanding market dynamics and trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $25.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza Group Ag

Catalent Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

WuXi Biologics Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

CordenPharma GmbH

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Syngene International Limited

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

KBI Biopharma Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Inc.

Avid Bioservices Inc.

BioVectra Inc.

ProBioGen AG

ABL Inc.

Vibalogics GmbH

JHL Biotech Inc.

Goodwin Biotechnology Inc.

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Cytovance Biologics Inc.

LakePharma Inc.

AGC Biologics GmbH

Biomay AG

Polpharma Biologics S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe60hz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment