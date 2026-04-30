Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Research Report 2026: $4+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide and Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The peptide and oligonucleotide DMO market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $2.42 billion in 2025 to $2.7 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 11.9%. Key drivers include the rise in peptide-based therapeutics, increased complexity of synthetic oligonucleotides, limited in-house manufacturing capabilities, regulatory compliance requirements, and early adoption of antisense and peptide drugs. This growth trajectory is set to continue, reaching $4.03 billion in 2030, driven by factors like expansion of oligonucleotide pipelines, investment in rare disease and oncology drugs, demand for rapid clinical trial material production, and advances in solid-phase synthesis technologies.

The surge in personalized medicine is a major force propelling the market. This approach tailors medical treatment based on individuals' unique profiles. CDMOs play a crucial role by producing bespoke therapeutic peptides and oligonucleotides. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition noted the FDA's approval of 16 new personalized therapies for rare disease patients, up from 6 in 2022, boosting market growth.

Key players are emphasizing strategic partnerships to enhance service portfolios, leverage technological expertise, and expand market presence. In May 2023, PolyPeptide Group AG partnered with Numaferm GmbH to co-develop sustainable peptide-based APIs. Also, EUROAPI acquired BianoGMP in May 2024 to strengthen its market position for oligonucleotides, enhancing its Frankfurt capabilities.

Prominent companies in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Lonza Group AG, Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd., Catalent Inc., and others. North America was the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for imported raw materials and manufacturing components, particularly affecting contract manufacturing services and regions relying on cross-border chemical supplies. However, they also encouraged localized manufacturing and investments in domestic capabilities.

A comprehensive report provides detailed statistics on market size, regional shares, competition, market segments, trends, and opportunities, offering insights into current and future industry scenarios. Peptide and oligonucleotide CDMOs specialize in synthetic chemistry, process development, and cGMP manufacturing, offering services like analytical testing, oligonucleotide synthesis, and regulatory support. Their product categories include peptides and oligonucleotides, utilized in therapeutics, research tools, diagnostics, and more, catering to biopharmaceutical firms, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and government bodies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Product: Peptides; Oligonucleotides

Service Type: Contract Development; Contract Manufacturing

Application: Therapeutics; Research Applications; Diagnostics; Other Applications

End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Pharmaceutical Companies; Research Institutes; Academic and Government Organizations; Others

Peptides: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs); Peptide Drug Products; Peptide Synthesis And Manufacturing Services

Oligonucleotides: Antisense Oligonucleotides; siRNA And mRNA Oligonucleotides; Oligonucleotide Synthesis And Manufacturing Services

Major Trends

Rising Outsourcing of Peptide and Oligonucleotide Manufacturing

Growing Demand for Cgmp-Compliant Complex Molecule Production

Expansion of End-to-End Development and Manufacturing Services

Increased Focus on High-Potency and High-Purity Therapeutics

Greater Adoption of Scalable and Flexible Manufacturing Platforms

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Lonza Group Ag

Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

Piramal Pharma Ltd

Curia Global Inc.

Almac Group

Euroapi SA.

CordenPharma International

Bachem Holding AG

Genscript Biotech Corporation

PolyPeptide Group

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Ambiopharm Inc

ScinoPharm

Senn Chemicals AG

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Creative Peptides

Sylentis S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qziee6

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