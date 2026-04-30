Topical Drugs Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Research Report 2026: $121 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts 2020-2035

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Drugs Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global topical drugs contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $61.16 billion in 2025 to $70.96 billion in 2026, at a 16% CAGR. This growth is driven by pharmaceutical outsourcing, an increased prevalence of dermatological conditions, and cost optimization by pharmaceutical companies. Moreover, the sector is expanding due to rising regulatory complexities and the growth of generic topical drugs.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to further expand, reaching $121.22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.3%. This surge is fueled by the development of advanced therapies, heightened demand for transdermal patches, and the expansion of smaller pharma pipelines. Companies are also focusing on scalable manufacturing processes and speed to market, contributing to this rapid growth. Key trends include increased outsourcing of drug manufacturing, a rise in demand for complex formulations, and growing emphasis on regulatory-compliant operations.

The escalation of skin diseases is expected to further catalyze market growth. Environmental pollution, UV exposure, and lifestyle factors are increasing rates of skin ailments, thereby boosting demand for efficient topical treatments developed and manufactured by CDMOs. For instance, Cancer Australia highlighted a significant number of new skin melanoma cases in 2023, underscoring the urgent need for effective topical therapies.

Key market players are investing in advanced manufacturing sites to secure their positions. For example, in November 2023, SOHM Inc. launched a GMP-compliant facility in Carlsbad, focusing on topical production with plans for further expansion to include soft-gel suppositories. Similarly, CoreRx Inc.'s acquisition of Societal CDMO Inc. for $130 million in April 2024 is set to enhance its market offerings and operational capabilities.

The market powerhouse includes companies like Catalent Inc., Lonza Group AG, Recipharm AB, and many others leading this robust sector. Notably, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, with notable market regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, and North America. However, tariffs have influenced market costs, particularly in regions reliant on imports, propelling investments in localized manufacturing and supply chain diversification.

This comprehensive analysis of the topical drugs CDMO market unveils key insights into the industry's dynamics, offering a detailed perspective on market size, growth trends, competitive environment, and future opportunities.

Report Overview:

Market Characteristics: Covers market offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Covers market offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: Offers value chain insights, including raw materials, resources, and competitor analysis across the supply chain.

Offers value chain insights, including raw materials, resources, and competitor analysis across the supply chain. Emerging Trends & Strategies: Discusses digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovations for competitive differentiation.

Discusses digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovations for competitive differentiation. Regulatory & Investment Landscape: Reviews regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and government policies impacting growth.

Reviews regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and government policies impacting growth. Market Size & Forecasts: Detailed market size ($b), growth forecasts factoring in tech advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors.

Detailed market size ($b), growth forecasts factoring in tech advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors. Total Addressable Market (TAM): Defines and estimates potential via strategic insights.

Defines and estimates potential via strategic insights. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Uses quantitative metrics for strategic decision-making facilitated by growth potential, risk profiles, and competitive dynamics.

Uses quantitative metrics for strategic decision-making facilitated by growth potential, risk profiles, and competitive dynamics. Geographical & Competitive Analysis: Detailed country and regional insights with expanded coverage, emphasizing shifts in global value chains.

Detailed country and regional insights with expanded coverage, emphasizing shifts in global value chains. Company Scoring Matrix: Evaluates the competitive landscape, ranks firms based on market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope & Coverage:

Product Types: Semi-Solid, Liquid, Solid Formulations, and Transdermal Products

Semi-Solid, Liquid, Solid Formulations, and Transdermal Products Service Types: Contract Development and Manufacturing

Contract Development and Manufacturing Therapeutic Areas: Dermatology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Others

Dermatology, Pain Management, Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Others End-Users: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies Key Companies: Catalent Inc., Lonza Group AG, Recipharm AB, and more.

Major Trends

Rising Outsourcing of Topical Drug Manufacturing

Growing Demand for Complex Topical Formulations

Expansion of Transdermal Drug Delivery Platforms

Increasing Focus on Regulatory-Compliant Manufacturing

Higher Demand for End-to-End Cdmo Services

Companies Featured

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Recipharm AB

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Cambrex Corporation

PCI Pharma Services

Famar S.A.

Contract Pharmaceuticals Limited

UPM Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MedPharm Ltd

Tergus Pharma LLC

NextPharma Technologies Holding Limited

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

CoreRx Inc.

Halo Pharmaceutical Inc.

Tapemark Company

Groupe PARIMA Inc.

Dow Development Laboratories LLC

Tedor Pharma Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $70.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $121.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0wkui

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