Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges zSpace, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired zSpace securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's December 4, 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ZSPC.

zSpace Case Details

The complaint alleges the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) before zSpace even filed its form S-1, a certain purchaser of Series E and Series F preferred stock emailed, inter alia, Defendant DeOliveira concerning financial statements that Defendants owed to the shareholder pursuant to the preferred stock purchase agreement;

(2) there was a purchaser of zSpace’s preferred shares who was not named in the Registration Statement;

(3) Defendants’ failure to fulfill their obligations to their preferred shareholder would result in litigation; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ risk disclosures were materially false and misleading at all relevant times by downplaying the risk of litigation as a hypothetical at the time of the IPO.

What's Next for zSpace Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ZSPC. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in zSpace you have until June 22, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to zSpace Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for zSpace Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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