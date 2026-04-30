PRESS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION

HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP RESULTS CONTINUE GROWTH TRAJECTORY

Cambridge (UK) 30 April 2026 (18.00 CEST) – Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) provides a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

CEO Mike Rottenborn comments, “We have started 2026 with consistent performance in the first quarter, delivering continued revenue growth alongside improved profitability at the EBITDA level.

“Group revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2026 increased to €12.96 million, up 7% compared to €12.14 million in the prior year period. This growth was primarily driven by strong performance in our Enterprise Software segment, which delivered revenue of €7.01 million, representing a 22% year-on-year increase and reflecting continued demand for our solutions.

“Our Printhead Solutions segment delivered a resilient performance, generating €3.16 million in revenue and maintaining strong profitability with an EBITDA margin of 28%, up from 21% in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, our Printing Software segment reported revenue of €2.79 million, broadly stable year-on-year, with profitability impacted by targeted investments to support future growth.

“At the operating level, the Group reported a result of negative €0.13 million, compared to a positive €0.15 million in the same period last year. This reflects increased amortisation at Group level stemming from recent acquisitions. Adjusted operating result increased to €0.94 million from €0.92 million over the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating the underlying strength of the business.

“We continue to invest in product innovation, platform development, and go-to-market capabilities, particularly within Enterprise Software, where we see significant long-term growth opportunities. While these investments impact short-term operating results, they are critical to sustaining our competitive position and driving future value creation.

“Looking ahead, despite the ever changing macroeconomic environment we remain confident in our strategy and expect continued progress over the remainder of the year, supported by a strong pipeline, recurring revenue growth, and disciplined cost management.”

Financial highlights for the three months ended 31 March 2026

The following information is unaudited.

Revenue for the period was €12.96 million (2025: €12.14 million)

EBITDA for the period was €2.26 million, or 17% of revenue (2025: €1.87 million, 15% of revenue)

Operating result for the period was negative €0.13 million, or minus 1% of revenue (2025: €0.15 million, 1% of revenue)

Adjusted operating result for the period was €0.94 million, or 7% of revenue (2025: €0.92 million, 8% of revenue)

Segment analysis

The following tables provide unaudited information about revenue from external customers, EBITDA, operating result and adjusted operating result for the Group's operating segments for the current and previous financial years.

For the three months ended 31 March 2026:

In millions of euros (unaudited) Enterprise Software Printhead Solutions Printing Software Group Total Revenue from external customers 7.01 3.16 2.79 - 12.96 Segment EBITDA 1.20 0.90 0.46 (0.30) 2.26 as a % of revenue 17% 28% 17% - 17% Segment Operating result 0.90 0.67 (0.22) (1.48) (0.13) as a % of revenue 13% 21% (8%) - (1%) Segment Adjusted operating result 0.75 0.70 (0.14) (0.37) 0.94 as a % of revenue 11% 22% (5%) - 7%

For the three months ended 31 March 2025:

In millions of euros (unaudited) Enterprise Software Printhead Solutions Printing Software Group Total Revenue from external customers 5.74 3.54 2.86 - 12.14 Segment EBITDA 0.83 0.86 0.39 (0.21) 1.87 as a % of revenue 14% 24% 14% - 15% Segment Operating result 0.57 0.74 0.01 (1.17) 0.15 as a % of revenue 10% 21% 0% - 1% Segment Adjusted operating result 0.40 0.66 0.02 (0.16) 0.92 as a % of revenue 7% 19% 1% - 8%

For more information about the Group’s operating segments, refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025, which is available from: https://hybridsoftware.com/investors/financial-reports/

EBITDA is calculated by adding back interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to net profit.

Adjusted operating result is calculated starting from IFRS reported operating (loss)/profit from continuing operations and deducting other expenses and capitalised development expenses, and adding back other income, amortisation of acquired intangibles and capitalised development expenses and other non-recurring items in nature.

About Hybrid Software Group

Hybrid Software Group PLC, headquartered in Cambridge, UK and listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker: HYSG) is a leading developer of software and electronics for labels & packaging and industrial print manufacturing. Customers include consumer packaged goods companies, prepress service agencies, labels & packaging converters, commercial printers and original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Its subsidiaries include the labels & packaging artwork management & prepress software developer HYBRID Software, colour technology expert ColorLogic, printing software developer Hybrid Software Helix, industrial printhead driver solutions specialist Meteor Inkjet, pre-press workflow developer Xitron and integration specialist Conics.

Contacts

Floris De Ruyck Joachim Van Hemelen Legal Counsel & Investor Relations Officer Chief Financial Officer Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53 Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53 Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.group Email: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group

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