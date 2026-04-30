EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF 22 MAY 2026

Press release, Mérignac (France), 30 April 2026 – Shareholders of Exosens (the ‘Company’) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary), which will be held on Friday, 22 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at: Apostrophe, 83 avenue Marceau, 75016 Paris, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 46 on 17 April 2026. The notice of meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 53 on 4 May 2026 and in a legal gazette: echos-judiciaires.com. The procedures for participating in and voting at this Combined General Meeting are detailed in these notices.

Shareholders may consult and download the information and documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code relating to the Combined General Meeting on the Company’s website: www.exosens.com (Home / Investors / General Shareholders’ Meetings).

In accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, documents required to be made available to shareholders in connection with the General Meetings will be available at the Company’s registered office: Domaine de Pelus, 18 avenue de Pythagore, Axis Business Park, Bat 5e, 33700 Mérignac, France.

Any shareholder may review these documents at the Company’s registered office or request them by email at: investor.relations@exosens.com, during the 15 days preceding the General Meeting.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the fields of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as advanced cameras, neutron and gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris regulated market (Ticker: EXENS; ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

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