Talking Rain and K9s For Warriors run with a bigger pack as co-branded Sparkling Ice 12-packs hit store shelves

PRESTON, Wash., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, announced today the return of its co-branded packaging partnership with K9s For Warriors, expanding from last year's six-pack wrap to a new 12-pack design.

“Expanding from a six-pack to a 12-pack is more than a packaging update, it’s a reflection of how much this partnership has grown,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “As our Sparkling Ice packs get bigger, so does the pack of service dogs we’ve helped pair with veterans through K9s For Warriors. That’s something our entire team is incredibly proud of.”

As May marks the observance of Military Appreciation Month, the Sparkling Ice Blue, Pink and Purple Variety Packs will feature a “Proud Partners of K9s For Warriors” logo for a limited time in national retail stores and on Amazon. In-store displays will feature Rocky, a rescue dog-turned service dog, who was trained by K9s For Warriors and paired with his “Battle Buddy” in 2025.

K9s For Warriors is the nation's leading provider of service dogs to military veterans struggling with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma – at no financial cost to the veteran. Since its founding 15 years ago in 2011, the organization has paired more than 1,300 veterans with life-changing service dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.

Since 2023, Talking Rain’s commitment to K9s For Warriors has helped the organization rescue, train and pair lifesaving service dogs with veterans living with invisible wounds of war. Their partnership has even grown to include retailers, such as Giant Eagle, which last year jointly sponsored a puppy who was trained by K9s For Warriors and paired with a veteran in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Through this partnership, we’ve seen firsthand the impact a trained service dog can make in a veteran’s life,” said Sylvia. "Rocky's journey is a powerful example of what's possible when communities come together. We’re proud to continue this partnership and hope seeing Rocky’s face in stores nationwide inspires Sparkling Ice fans to join us in supporting this life-changing mission.”

Talking Rain’s employees, called “Rain Makers,” get to be hands-on with K9s For Warriors’ mission, too. During National Volunteer Month this year and last, Rain Makers visited K9s For Warriors’ headquarters in Ponte Vedra, Florida, where they helped to spruce up training spaces, wrote encouragement cards for veterans and learned directly from warrior and service dog trainers about the program’s impact.

“K9s For Warriors is incredibly proud to partner with Talking Rain," said Daniel Bean, CEO of K9s For Warriors. "As we celebrate our 15th anniversary in 2026, we're reflecting on how far we've come and the thousands of warriors whose lives have been saved by a highly-trained service dog. Talking Rain has been a meaningful part of that journey, and this Military Appreciation Month, these 12-pack wraps carry our mission of saving veterans, rescuing dogs and restoring families into stores and directly to consumers.”

Talking Rain looks forward to continuing its work with K9s For Warriors, broadening the reach and impact made on veterans and rescue dogs across the country. As this partnership, and the pack, continues to grow, consumers can look forward to seeing more of K9s For Warriors in retail stores across the nation.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit https://www.talkingrain.com.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,300 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

Media Contact:

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates for Talking Rain

talkingrain@firmani.com

Alaina Bundy

K9s For Warriors

Public Relations Manager

abundy@k9sforwarriors.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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