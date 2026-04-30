Petpin Announces First v0 Production Batch Fully Reserved by Top Pet Influencers and Celebrity Pets

San Francisco, CA,, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petpin, the AI-powered wearable pioneering a new category of pet storytelling and memory capture, today announced that its first v0 production batch is officially in manufacturing and has been fully reserved by a select group of leading pet influencers (“petfluencers”) and celebrity pets.





The milestone marks Petpin’s transition from concept to early deployment, with initial access intentionally allocated to high-profile creators who shape trends across the global pet and social media landscape.

Petpin was born out of a simple but deeply personal realization. “My dog used to wear GPS trackers and step counters, but when she passed away, none of that data really mattered,” said Arkadiy Baltser, Founder and CEO of Petpin. “What I wanted were the moments: the memories of her life, the things she experienced when I wasn’t there. Petpin is built to capture those moments and turn them into something you can relive and share.”

Rather than focusing on traditional tracking metrics, Petpin is designed to capture a pet’s lived experience, transforming everyday activities into meaningful, shareable stories from the pet’s perspective. By combining video, audio, movement, and behavioral signals, the platform enables pet owners to see not just where their pets go, but what they experience.

Launching with pet influencers is a deliberate strategy. These creators already command global audiences and play a central role in shaping how people engage with pets online. With Petpin, pets themselves become autonomous content creators, capturing their own adventures and generating authentic, first-person narratives that resonate with millions.

“Petfluencers aren’t just early adopters – they’re the foundation of this category,” added Baltser. “They’re helping define a new form of storytelling where pets are no longer just subjects of content, but active participants in creating it.”

Early demand for this type of content is already extending beyond social platforms. Petpin has begun working with media partners, including Atmosphere TV, which reaches approximately 150 million monthly viewers, to license and distribute early “pet POV” content generated by the devices. This signals a growing appetite for immersive, real-world animal perspectives across entertainment and digital media.

At the same time, the multimodal data captured by Petpin (spanning video, motion, audio, location, and behavioral patterns) is attracting early interest from companies operating in adjacent fields such as robotics, embodied AI, and behavioral research. These exploratory conversations highlight the broader potential of Petpin beyond consumer hardware.

Over time, this data layer has the potential to evolve into one of the first large-scale behavioral datasets of animals in natural environments. Such a dataset could unlock new applications across media, animal health insights, and AI training, positioning Petpin as both a consumer product and a foundational platform.

The v0 batch will serve as a closed early-access cohort, allowing Petpin to refine its product experience, expand its storytelling capabilities, and further develop its data and content ecosystem ahead of a broader rollout.

About Petpin

Petpin is an AI-driven pet technology company building a new category at the intersection of wearable devices, storytelling, and behavioral data. By capturing and transforming pets’ real-world experiences into meaningful memories and shareable content, Petpin enables a deeper emotional connection between humans and animals while laying the groundwork for a next-generation data platform.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



