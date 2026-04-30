Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Formulations Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Forecasts 2020-2035

Key market opportunities in the CDMO for formulations sector include increasing demand for custom peptide synthesis, expansion of GMP-grade production, rising outsourcing to contract manufacturers, and development of advanced biologic formulation platforms, all driven by a growing need for innovative therapeutics.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Formulations Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for formulations market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to rise from $54.73 billion in 2025 to $60.7 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This expansion is driven by the limited availability of specialized peptide API manufacturers, in-house peptide production, and increasing peptide therapeutics pipelines. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow to $90.76 billion by 2030 at a 10.6% CAGR, thanks to advancements in custom peptide synthesis, expansion of GMP manufacturing, and rising demand for clinical and preclinical peptide API manufacturing.

Key trends driving this expansion include increased outsourcing of peptide API manufacturing, growth in GMP-grade production, and expansion of peptide therapeutics pipelines. The drive towards process optimization and lifecycle management for peptide APIs is also notable. As global demand for innovative therapeutics rises, pharmaceutical companies are investing more in research and development, which in turn propels the growth of CDMOs, enhancing their offering with stability testing, regulatory compliance, and cost-efficient product launches. For example, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) reported a growth in pharmaceutical production in Europe, from $393.85 billion in 2022 to $422.8 billion in 2023.

Companies are focusing on advanced solutions like biologic formulation platforms to enhance drug stability. WuXi Biologics has unveiled WuXiHigh 2.0, a platform enabling biologic formulations with protein concentrations up to 230 mg/mL, significantly higher than the current FDA-approved maximum. This innovation addresses challenges like viscosity and aggregation, optimizing patient compliance and manufacturing outcomes.

Strategic acquisitions also play a role in market growth. In February 2025, Jabil Inc. acquired Pharmaceutics International Inc. (Pii) to boost its capabilities in aseptic filling, lyophilization, and oral solid dose production. The acquisition aims to enhance Jabil's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, leveraging Pii's expertise.

Major market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., WuXi Biologics, Samsung Biologics, and others. Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2025, with North America expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period. Key regions covered are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Tariffs have impacted the peptide therapeutics contract API manufacturing market by increasing costs for imported materials, notably affecting North America, Europe, and key suppliers like China and India. However, these challenges have spurred local manufacturing efforts and cost-efficient peptide API production innovations.

The pharmaceutical CDMO market is composed of revenues earned through services such as analytical and stability testing, formulation development, regulatory support, and manufacturing. The market includes the sale of specialized products like suppositories, ophthalmic preparations, and microneedle patches. Revenues are calculated as consumption values in specific geographies, excluding resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$60.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$90.76 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

  • Dosage Form: Oral Solids, Oral Liquids, Injectables, Topicals, Inhalation Products, Transdermal and Patches, Other Dosage Forms
  • Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Cardiology, Central Nervous System, Gastroenterology, Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology
  • End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

  • Oral Solids: Tablets, Capsules, Granules, Powders, Modified-Release Formulations
  • Oral Liquids: Syrups, Suspensions, Solutions, Emulsions, Elixirs
  • Injectables: Vials, Ampoules, Prefilled Syringes, Lyophilized Injections, Injectable Emulsions
  • Topicals: Creams, Ointments, Gels, Lotions, Foams
  • Inhalation Products: MDIs, DPIs, Nebulizer Solutions, Nasal Sprays, Inhalation Capsules
  • Transdermal and Patches: Various Patch Types
  • Other Dosage Forms: Suppositories, Ophthalmic Preparations, Buccal and Sublingual Tablets, Implants

Companies Featured

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Lonza Group
  • Catalent Inc.
  • WuXi Biologics
  • Samsung Biologics
  • Recipharm AB
  • Siegfried Holding AG
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Almac Group
  • Aenova Group
  • Piramal Pharma Limited
  • Cambrex
  • Jubilant Pharmova Limited
  • CordenPharma
  • Altasciences
  • Hovione
  • Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.
  • DPT Laboratories Ltd.
  • CARBOGEN AMCIS
  • Biopharma Group
  • LGM Pharma
  • Aarti Pharmalabs Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skusad

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                Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for Formulations Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                CDMO
                            
                            
                                Formulation
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 
                            
                            
                                Process Development
                            
                            
                                Product Development
                            
                            
                                Regulatory Compliance
                            
                            
                                Stability Testing
                            

                



        


    

        
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