Carahsoft and Solution Partners to Showcase Geospatial Solutions at GEOINT Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, May 3-6, 2026

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 60 of its technology partners at GEOINT Symposium 2026, the Nation’s Largest Gathering of Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) Professionals. Hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the event will take place on May 3-6, 2026, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, offering professionals from Government, industry, academia and members of the GEOINT community a unique platform to address the challenges and opportunities in today’s complex geopolitical landscape.

LEARN:

Spanning three days, the event will explore the intersection of technology and security in the GEOINT landscape through training sessions, lightning talks, networking events, exhibit halls and a career fair, providing ample opportunity for both established and emerging professionals in the geospatial industry to connect, learn and engage with the latest innovations shaping the future of intelligence.

ATTEND:

Sunday-Wednesday, May 3-6, 2026

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention

N Gaylord Rockies Boulevard

Aurora, Colorado 80019

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 40 partners will showcase geospatial solutions in booth #1823, with an additional 25+ Carahsoft partners exhibiting across the show floor. Attendees can explore a wide range of technologies supporting geospatial intelligence, including advanced analytics, AI-driven insights and mission-ready data solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and decision-making. Through live demonstrations and on-site expertise, Carahsoft and its partners will highlight how these capabilities help Government agencies operationalize geospatial data to support critical national security and civilian missions.

Carahsoft Partner Demo Schedule:

Monday, May 4th Tuesday, May 5th FinchAI

RocketGraph

Zignal Labs

Cloudflare

Cohere

NextThink

FinchAI

LGND

EchoMark

Tanium

GeoTab

NextThink



Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating:

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at GEOINT in

the Carahsoft Pavilion

Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at GEOINT outside of

the Carahsoft Pavilion

Chainguard (#1939)

Cloudera (#1723)

Cohesity (#2034)

Commvault (#1837)

Cribl (#1838)

Delinea (#2028)

Dynatrace (#1836)

Elastic (#1824)

F5 (#1822)

GitLab (#1826)

Hitachi Vantara Federal (#1932)

Infoblox (#1834)

Mapbox (#1936)

Nutanix (#2022)

Red Hat (#1737, #1739)

SailPoint (#1727)

Seekr (#1833, #1835)

Sequoia (#1935)

ServiceNow (#1735)

Slingshot Aerospace (#1828)

Splunk (#1731)

Thales TCT (#2024)

VAST Data (#1729)

WEKA (#1725) Appian (#1901)

Armis (#1903)

Authentic8 (#1033)

Axonius (#2130)

Babel Street (#2031)

BlackSky (#1103)

ClearanceJobs (#1730)

Domino Data Labs (#1130)

Everfox (#1010)

Google (#2000)

Govini (#2005)

HPE (#630)

ICEYE (#1203)

Leidos (#623)

Microsoft (#1623)

MixMode (#1139)

Ocient (#1734)

Oracle (#1323)

Palo Alto (#907)

Progress Federal Solutions (#1728)

PTFS (#2222)

Rancher Government Solutions (#714)

Recorded Future (#904)

ScienceLogic (#1132)

Striveworks (#1031)

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft will be hosting a networking reception from 5:30-8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2026 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in the Mountain View Pavilion. Additionally, Carahsoft will offer a dedicated meeting room for its vendor partners to utilize throughout the event. For more information or to reserve Carahsoft’s meeting room, contact the Carahsoft Team at jovana.trejozuniga@carahsoft.com.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information and to register for the event, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, email the Carahsoft Team at jovana.trejozuniga@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com