Porcine Vaccine Market Research Report 2026: $3.22 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Porcine Vaccine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The porcine vaccine market has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue expanding in the coming years. The market size is anticipated to increase from $2.05 billion in 2025 to $2.25 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This upward trend is driven by swine disease outbreaks, rising pork consumption, the development of traditional vaccines, increased veterinary awareness, and expansion in hog farming infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.22 billion by 2030, maintaining a 9.4% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include advancements in recombinant and DNA vaccines, adoption of precision veterinary medicine, and a heightened focus on herd immunity programs. Technological advancements in vaccine delivery, alongside increased government initiatives for livestock health, further propel the market.

Major trends shaping the future include the adoption of multi-strain vaccines for pigs, an emphasis on disease prevention in swine herds, rising investments in swine immunization programs, and the expansion of cold chain infrastructure for effective vaccine distribution. Notably, growing pork consumption is a significant growth driver for the porcine vaccine market. For instance, as cited by INAPORC, pork consumption in France reached approximately 30.6 kg per person annually in 2023.

Key players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships to enhance research and development capabilities. A notable example includes the collaboration between The Pirbright Institute and The Vaccine Group (TVG) in May 2024 to develop a vaccine for African swine fever (ASF), leveraging TVG's vaccine technology expertise and Pirbright's specialization in ASF research.

Additionally, in July 2024, Merck Animal Health Inc. acquired Elanco to expand its portfolio by incorporating Elanco's expertise in porcine vaccines. Prominent companies in the market include Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, and Ceva Sante Animale, among others.

North America remains the largest region in the porcine vaccine market, while regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and others also play a significant role. However, tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for imported vaccines and supplies, particularly affecting segments like inactivated and recombinant vaccines. Despite this, tariffs could encourage domestic production and innovation.

The porcine vaccine market research report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and opportunities. This report delivers a thorough perspective on the current and potential future scenarios in the industry.

Porcine vaccines are key in enhancing pig health by protecting against various diseases such as diarrhea, swine influenza, and porcine reproductive and respiratory virus (PRRSV). Technologies include inactivated, live attenuated, toxoid, recombinant, conjugate, and DNA vaccines, all essential in medical treatments that facilitate the production of high-quality meat.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Technology: Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Toxoid, Recombinant, Conjugate, DNA Vaccines

Disease Indication: Diarrhea, Swine Influenza, Arthritis, Bordetella Rhinitis, PRRSV, PCVAD

End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Hog or Pig Production Farms

Subsegments:

Inactivated Vaccines: Whole Virus, Subunit

Live Attenuated Vaccines: Live Modified, Virulent

Toxoid Vaccines: Inactivated Toxins

Recombinant Vaccines: Vector, Subunit

Conjugate: Polysaccharide Conjugate

DNA: Plasmid DNA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Adoption of Multi-Strain Vaccines for Pigs

Increasing Focus on Disease Prevention in Swine Herds

Rising Investments in Swine Immunization Programs

Integration of Veterinary Advisory Services With Farms

Expansion of Cold Chain Infrastructure for Vaccine Distribution

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Companies Featured

Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Ceva Sante Animale

Huvepharma Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Vetoquinol SA

Intervet Inc.

HIPRA S.A.

IDT Biologika GmbH

Biogenesis Bago

Aptimmune Biologics Inc.

Virbac S.A.

Vaxxinova International BV

Bioveta a.s.

Indian Immunologicals Limited

KM Biologics

Addison Biological Laboratory

Colorado Serum Company

CAHIC China Animal Husbandry Industry Co

Tecon

Hile Bio

WINSUN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bm8yqp

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