Kevel, Dollar General and The Trade Desk Introduce First-of-its-Kind Retail Media Solution

Durham, North Carolina, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New solution delivers full-funnel media activation and unified measurement across the entire path to purchase

Kevel, the leading provider of retail media infrastructure, today announced a new collaboration with Dollar General and The Trade Desk to deliver a retail media solution that unifies onsite and offsite activation with consistent measurement. The offering introduces a new model for retail media, giving advertisers a single, connected way to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across the full consumer journey.

Retail media today is often fragmented, with separate systems for onsite and offsite activation and limited visibility into performance across channels. This collaboration addresses those gaps by connecting inventory, activation, and measurement into a single, decisioned approach to commerce media.

The solution combines Dollar General’s onsite retail media inventory with offsite activation across the open internet through The Trade Desk, all supported by Kevel’s retail media technology. Together, the companies are enabling a level of interoperability and coordination that has not previously been available in retail media.

For the first time, advertisers can access onsite and offsite inventory within a unified framework that supports both managed service and self-service activation. This approach allows brands and agencies to execute full-funnel strategies – spanning upper-funnel and offsite media channels, like connected TV, digital audio, and onsite retail display and video. All while maintaining consistent reporting and measurement across retail media environments. By connecting these touchpoints, advertisers can better understand true performance and drive incrementality beyond last-click attribution.

“At Kevel, we believe the future of retail media depends on flexibility and interoperability. Onsite and offsite have operated as separate worlds, and advertisers have had to piece together performance from disconnected systems." said James Avery, Founder & CEO at Kevel "This collaboration with Dollar General and The Trade Desk changes that and creates something fundamentally new. We've built the infrastructure that makes true full-funnel activation possible, where onsite and offsite inventory are decisioned and measured together in a single, coherent framework. This is exactly the kind of interoperability that the industry has needed, and we're proud to be the technology layer that makes it real. When retailers own their data and their infrastructure, they can build partnerships like this one and that's what gives them a durable competitive advantage."

Dollar General’s participation extends the value of its retail media network by connecting its owned and operated properties with scaled offsite reach, while maintaining a clear view into outcomes.

"This is a meaningful step forward for our brand partners and for DG Media Network. For the first time, advertisers working with DGMN can plan, activate, and optimize reach and frequency across both onsite and offsite inventory within The Trade Desk, giving them a more complete, efficient path to reaching Dollar General shoppers throughout their entire journey," said Austin Leonard, VP & GM of DG Media Network. "That kind of connected optimization simply wasn't possible before, and we believe that the performance implications for our advertisers will be significant. But this is also about where we're headed. This collaboration lays the foundation for expanding how brands can access DGMN inventory, including opening up onsite inventory to self-serve buying in the future. We want to give advertisers more ways to buy DGMN and this is part of how we will get there."

The Trade Desk powers offsite activation across the open internet, allowing advertisers to extend campaigns beyond retail environments while maintaining transparency and control.

“This collaboration represents a meaningful step forward for advertisers, retailers, and the broader media ecosystem,” said Matthew Fantazier, VP of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk “For years, the industry has talked about the disconnect between onsite and offsite activation as a barrier to true full-funnel execution. By bringing these together with unified measurement, this approach helps remove that barrier – giving advertisers a more complete view of performance and the ability to drive measurable, incremental outcomes across the entire path to purchase.”

As Dollar General continues to expand its commerce capabilities, including myDG delivery now available in 18,000+ of DG’s 21,000+ stores, this solution enables their advertisers to connect with consumers from initial awareness through to transaction and ultimately to their doorstep. The result is a more complete and measurable approach to commerce that reduces fragmentation and creates a clearer line between media investment and business outcomes. Testing with managed service campaigns starts in June 2026 and the integration with Dollar General and The Trade Desk is expected to be available to mutual clients in the third quarter of 2026.

About Kevel

Kevel’s Retail Media Cloud is a pioneering advertising technology platform designed to enable retailers and marketplaces to create proprietary retail media networks that drive exceptional results for both media networks and their advertisers. By leveraging Kevel’s robust suite of API-driven tools – Ad Server, Audience, and Console – leading retailers, e-commerce, and marketplaces can easily manage, monetize, and personalize their ad inventory to maximize revenue potential.

With advanced AI capabilities such as predictive segmentation, custom relevancy, and yield forecasting, Kevel empowers brands like Chewy, The Home Depot, Paypal, Carwow, Sonae and Dollar General to differentiate their offerings, enhance advertiser retention, and deliver customized, scalable ad solutions. Discover the power of customization and performance at www.kevel.com.

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