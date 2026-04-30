Microneedle Flu Vaccine Research Report 2026: $2.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Key opportunities in the microneedle flu vaccine market include growing demand for minimally invasive vaccines, rising focus on pandemic preparedness, and increasing adoption in pediatric and elderly care. Expansion of decentralized vaccination models and next-gen vaccine tech along with self-administered formats enhances market traction.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microneedle flu vaccine market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.66 billion in 2025 to $1.82 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. Key factors fueling this growth include advances in transdermal drug delivery research, expansion of public immunization initiatives, and rising demand for minimally invasive vaccines.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow to $2.67 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10%. This continued growth is driven by increased investments in next-generation vaccine technologies and a heightened focus on pandemic preparedness. Access to decentralized vaccination models and growing adoption among pediatric and elderly populations are also contributing factors.

The rise of needle phobia, or trypanophobia, has significantly impacted the market. This intense fear of needles prompts increased demand for microneedle vaccines due to their minimally invasive nature. Reports highlight that around 50% to 60% of children experience needle phobia, further driving the expansion of this market segment.

Major companies are actively investing in the development of patch-based RNA vaccines to revolutionize vaccine delivery. In March 2024, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) committed $50 million via the Patch Forward Prize to aid the rapid development of RNA vaccines for influenza and COVID-19. This initiative fosters collaboration among vaccine developers and patch manufacturers, addressing technical and regulatory challenges while enhancing national preparedness for infectious diseases.

January 2024 saw a noteworthy partnership between Gylden Pharma Limited and DEKA Research & Development Corp. This collaboration aims to enhance drug delivery using microneedle technology, focusing on combining Emergex's immunotherapeutic candidates with DEKA's microneedle applicator for clinical evaluation. Prominent players in this market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Seqirus, Vaxxas, and Micron Biomedical Inc., among others. With North America leading the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$1.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.67 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
  • Increasing Development of Painless Vaccine Delivery Systems
  • Rising Adoption of Self-Administered Vaccination Methods
  • Growing Focus on Cold-Chain-Free Vaccine Formats
  • Expansion of Large-Scale Immunization Programs
  • Enhanced Emphasis on Patient Compliance

Market Scope:

  • Product Type: Hollow, Solid, Coated, and Dissolving Microneedles
  • Administration Route: Transdermal and Intradermal
  • Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies
  • Application: Flu Vaccination, Seasonal, Pediatric, and Elderly Vaccines

Companies Featured

  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Seqirus
  • Vaxxas
  • Micron Biomedical Inc.
  • Vaxess Technologies
  • Debiotech S.A.
  • NanoPass Technologies Limited
  • Microdermics Inc.
  • Micropoint Technologies Pte Ltd.
  • CosMED Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • TSRL Inc.
  • Corium International
  • Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • AptarGroup
  • FluGen Inc.
  • 3M Drug Delivery Systems
  • Nitto Denko Corporation
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation
  • Camurus AB
  • Raphas Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6766k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Flu Vaccine
                            
                            
                                Microneedle
                            
                            
                                Microneedle Flu Vaccine
                            
                            
                                Pediatric Vaccines
                            
                            
                                Solid Microneedles
                            
                            
                                Vaccine Delivery
                            
                            
                                Vaccine Manufacturer
                            

                



        


    

        
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