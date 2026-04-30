Microneedle Flu Vaccine Research Report 2026: $2.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The microneedle flu vaccine market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.66 billion in 2025 to $1.82 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. Key factors fueling this growth include advances in transdermal drug delivery research, expansion of public immunization initiatives, and rising demand for minimally invasive vaccines.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow to $2.67 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10%. This continued growth is driven by increased investments in next-generation vaccine technologies and a heightened focus on pandemic preparedness. Access to decentralized vaccination models and growing adoption among pediatric and elderly populations are also contributing factors.

The rise of needle phobia, or trypanophobia, has significantly impacted the market. This intense fear of needles prompts increased demand for microneedle vaccines due to their minimally invasive nature. Reports highlight that around 50% to 60% of children experience needle phobia, further driving the expansion of this market segment.

Major companies are actively investing in the development of patch-based RNA vaccines to revolutionize vaccine delivery. In March 2024, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) committed $50 million via the Patch Forward Prize to aid the rapid development of RNA vaccines for influenza and COVID-19. This initiative fosters collaboration among vaccine developers and patch manufacturers, addressing technical and regulatory challenges while enhancing national preparedness for infectious diseases.

January 2024 saw a noteworthy partnership between Gylden Pharma Limited and DEKA Research & Development Corp. This collaboration aims to enhance drug delivery using microneedle technology, focusing on combining Emergex's immunotherapeutic candidates with DEKA's microneedle applicator for clinical evaluation. Prominent players in this market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Seqirus, Vaxxas, and Micron Biomedical Inc., among others. With North America leading the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Increasing Development of Painless Vaccine Delivery Systems

Rising Adoption of Self-Administered Vaccination Methods

Growing Focus on Cold-Chain-Free Vaccine Formats

Expansion of Large-Scale Immunization Programs

Enhanced Emphasis on Patient Compliance

Market Scope:

Product Type: Hollow, Solid, Coated, and Dissolving Microneedles

Administration Route: Transdermal and Intradermal

Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies

Application: Flu Vaccination, Seasonal, Pediatric, and Elderly Vaccines

Companies Featured

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi SA

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Seqirus

Vaxxas

Micron Biomedical Inc.

Vaxess Technologies

Debiotech S.A.

NanoPass Technologies Limited

Microdermics Inc.

Micropoint Technologies Pte Ltd.

CosMED Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

TSRL Inc.

Corium International

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

AptarGroup

FluGen Inc.

3M Drug Delivery Systems

Nitto Denko Corporation

Zosano Pharma Corporation

Camurus AB

Raphas Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6766k

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