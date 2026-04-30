Microneedle Flu Vaccine Research Report 2026: $2.67 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The microneedle flu vaccine market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.66 billion in 2025 to $1.82 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. Key factors fueling this growth include advances in transdermal drug delivery research, expansion of public immunization initiatives, and rising demand for minimally invasive vaccines.
Looking ahead, the market is poised to grow to $2.67 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 10%. This continued growth is driven by increased investments in next-generation vaccine technologies and a heightened focus on pandemic preparedness. Access to decentralized vaccination models and growing adoption among pediatric and elderly populations are also contributing factors.
The rise of needle phobia, or trypanophobia, has significantly impacted the market. This intense fear of needles prompts increased demand for microneedle vaccines due to their minimally invasive nature. Reports highlight that around 50% to 60% of children experience needle phobia, further driving the expansion of this market segment.
Major companies are actively investing in the development of patch-based RNA vaccines to revolutionize vaccine delivery. In March 2024, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) committed $50 million via the Patch Forward Prize to aid the rapid development of RNA vaccines for influenza and COVID-19. This initiative fosters collaboration among vaccine developers and patch manufacturers, addressing technical and regulatory challenges while enhancing national preparedness for infectious diseases.
January 2024 saw a noteworthy partnership between Gylden Pharma Limited and DEKA Research & Development Corp. This collaboration aims to enhance drug delivery using microneedle technology, focusing on combining Emergex's immunotherapeutic candidates with DEKA's microneedle applicator for clinical evaluation. Prominent players in this market include Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Seqirus, Vaxxas, and Micron Biomedical Inc., among others. With North America leading the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
- Increasing Development of Painless Vaccine Delivery Systems
- Rising Adoption of Self-Administered Vaccination Methods
- Growing Focus on Cold-Chain-Free Vaccine Formats
- Expansion of Large-Scale Immunization Programs
- Enhanced Emphasis on Patient Compliance
Market Scope:
- Product Type: Hollow, Solid, Coated, and Dissolving Microneedles
- Administration Route: Transdermal and Intradermal
- Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies
- Application: Flu Vaccination, Seasonal, Pediatric, and Elderly Vaccines
Companies Featured
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Seqirus
- Vaxxas
- Micron Biomedical Inc.
- Vaxess Technologies
- Debiotech S.A.
- NanoPass Technologies Limited
- Microdermics Inc.
- Micropoint Technologies Pte Ltd.
- CosMED Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- TSRL Inc.
- Corium International
- Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)
- AptarGroup
- FluGen Inc.
- 3M Drug Delivery Systems
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Zosano Pharma Corporation
- Camurus AB
- Raphas Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6766k
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