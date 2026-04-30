Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Research Report 2026: $48.79 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO) and Contract Research Organizations (CRO) market has seen substantial expansion, growing from $35.6 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $38.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. This upsurge is largely driven by the increasing complexity of biologic drug development, escalating R&D costs, expanded clinical trial activities, and the rise of biosimilar development. Additionally, specialized contract service providers are becoming more available, augmenting market growth.

Projections indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching $48.79 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Key factors in this growth include the surge in demand for advanced biologics manufacturing, growing investments in cell and gene therapies, and the expansion of global clinical trial pipelines. Companies are increasingly focusing on speed-to-market strategies and adopting digitalized CRO services to remain competitive. Noteworthy trends forecasted for this period include the outsourcing of biologic drug manufacturing, rising demand for end-to-end research services, and advancements in flexible manufacturing capacities.

Investment in R&D is poised to further enhance market dynamics. Driven by competitive pressures, market needs, and government incentives, increased R&D spending enables CMOs and CROs to advance manufacturing technologies and research methodologies, amplifying operational efficiency. For instance, Eurostat reported that the EU allocated approximately $456 billion USD to R&D in 2023, marking a rise in terms relative to GDP.

Strategic partnerships are shaping the market landscape. A notable example is the collaboration between Abzena plc. and Argonaut Manufacturing Services Inc. in June 2024, aimed at integrating development and manufacturing solutions, thereby streamlining biopharmaceutical production. Similarly, in June 2024, Great Point Partners' acquisition of Lyocontract GmbH broadens contract manufacturing capabilities, enhancing services like aseptic liquid filling and freeze-drying.

Prominent players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, Lonza Group AG, and more. North America maintains its status as the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers these regions extensively, providing insights into key countries such as the USA, Germany, China, and Japan.

Market dynamics are influenced by tariff impositions that increase costs of imported equipment, affecting North America and Europe significantly. However, these tariffs are also catalyzing regional capacity expansion and localized manufacturing investments, potentially strengthening domestic service ecosystems in the long run.

This market research report offers a comprehensive review of the biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO industry, including global market sizes, regional shares, and market trends. It provides a thorough analysis of current and future market scenarios.

Ultimately, CMOs and CROs serve a crucial role by providing outsourced services that optimize operational costs and accelerate drug development timelines. Their impact is particularly pronounced in the biologics and biosimilars sectors, where complex therapeutic medicines are developed from biological sources.

Markets Covered:

Products: Biologics; Biosimilars

Service Types: Contract Manufacturing; Contract Research

Sources: Mammalian; Non-Mammalian

Subsegments:

Biologics: Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Cell and Gene Therapies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Therapeutic Enzymes

Biosimilars: Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulins, Growth Hormones, Erythropoietins, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $38.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Increasing Outsourcing of Biologic Drug Manufacturing

Rising Demand for End-to-End Contract Research Services

Growing Focus on Flexible Manufacturing Capacity

Expansion of Cell and Gene Therapy Development Support

Enhanced Emphasis on Regulatory Compliance Services

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eurofins Scientific SE

Lonza Group AG

Syneos Health Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

CELLTRION INC.

Medpace Holdings Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK Limited

Almac Group

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

Worldwide Clinical Trials

KBI Biopharma

Inotiv Inc.

Caidya

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Celerion Inc.

TFS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7lcmw

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