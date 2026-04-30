Cabeau’s Evolution X Travel Pillow Wins 2026 Red Dot Design Award

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabeau , the industry leading brand in travel comfort, today announced that its Evolution X Travel Pillow has been named a 2026 Red Dot Design Award winner, one of the most prestigious international honors in product design.

Recognized for its thoughtful engineering and user-first innovation, the Evolution X was designed to deliver a more customizable and comfortable travel experience. With its proprietary three-way adjustability, ergonomic memory foam construction, and integrated ventilation channels, this travel neck pillow addresses the common pain points travelers face, from poor neck support to overheating in transit.

The award-winning design was developed in collaboration with Ritual , the Los Angeles-based design studio behind the Evolution X’s modern form and functional enhancements.

“Winning the Red Dot Design Award is an incredible honor and a reflection of the intention behind everything we build,” said David Sternlight, founder and CEO of Cabeau. “Travelers are becoming more aware of what true comfort feels like. It is not just softness; it is support that actually works with your body. Evolution X was designed with comfort and support in mind, and this recognition reinforces why more consumers and retail partners are gravitating toward products that deliver on both.”

“Designing Evolution X gave us the rare opportunity to define an entirely new product archetype. We followed a human-centered, iterative process, continuously ideating, prototyping, testing, and refining, where each failure brought us closer to a more effective solution,” said Thorben Neu, President and Chief Designer of Ritual. “Our goal was not only to deliver unparalleled comfort in travel, but to express it through a form that feels both intuitive and refined. We are honored to have this work recognized by Red Dot and excited for people to experience it.”

The Red Dot Design Award is globally recognized as a benchmark for exceptional design quality and innovation, with winners selected by an international panel of experts. Cabeau’s Evolution X stood out among thousands of submissions for its balance of functionality, comfort, and forward-thinking design.

For retailers and industry partners, the recognition further reinforces Cabeau’s position as a category leader at a time when travelers are increasingly prioritizing comfort-driven solutions. As demand grows for premium travel accessories, the Evolution X represents a strong example of how design-led innovation can drive both consumer interest and category growth.

The Evolution X travel pillow is available now at www.cabeau.com and select retail partners.

About Cabeau

Founded in 2010, Cabeau (pronounced kah-boh) arose from a 6’8” tall pro-basketball player’s passionate quest to find relief for the neck-straining, disruptive sleep he endured throughout his hectic travel schedule. David Sternlight tirelessly refined the ubiquitous U-shaped travel pillow to launch Cabeau’s technologically advanced and patented innovations that drove the company’s epochal success. Cabeau’s award-winning neck pillows, comfort products, and essential travel accessories are now featured in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.cabeau.com .

Media Contacts

Jenn Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

Cabeau PR Team

cabeau_prteam@commodditiesinc.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b67bed7-ac33-4cf7-8034-b6639fc54fbb