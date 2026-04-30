JCDecaux completed the sale of an additional portion of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ

Paris, April 30th, 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that it completed, on April 30th, 2026, the sale to NZZ of 325,519 shares of APG|SGA, representing 10.85% of the company’s share capital, in line with the share purchase agreement announced on December 12, 2025.

Post-transaction, JCDecaux holds around 5.6% of APG|SGA’s share capital and retains a seat on the Board of Directors. The transaction generated cash proceeds for JCDecaux of CHF 71.6 million, i.e. c. €79 million before transaction costs.

This transaction complements JCDecaux’s initial disposal of 13.56% of APG|SGA, completed on May 30, 2024. These two deals generated total cash proceeds for JCDecaux of CHF 161.2 million, i.e. c. €169 million before transaction costs.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “I would like to thank Daniel Hofer, ex-JCDecaux SE Executive Board member, for his very positive contribution as Chairman of APG|SGA’s board to the development of the company and wish his successor Dr Felix Graf, CEO of NZZ, all the very best. We look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of this great Swiss OOH media company.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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