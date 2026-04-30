Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Research Report 2026: $258.36 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $155.61 billion in 2025 to $171.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This surge is fueled by rising R&D costs in the pharmaceutical sector, a demand for innovative drugs, limited in-house manufacturing capabilities, increasing regulatory complexities, and the emergence of biotechnology companies.

Looking ahead, the CRAMS market is projected to continue its rapid expansion, expected to reach $258.36 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.7%. Factors driving this growth include the increasing adoption of biologics and advanced therapies, the expansion of clinical trial outsourcing, a demand for personalized medicine, advancements in manufacturing automation, and increased contract manufacturing for medical devices. Key trends include the outsourcing of pharmaceutical R&D, the expansion of biologics manufacturing services, growing demand for analytical testing and quality control, growth in custom synthesis and production services, and a rise in contract manufacturing for medical devices.

The aging global population, accompanied by an increase in chronic diseases, acts as a positive influence on the CRAMS market growth forecast. As the geriatric population grows, the prevalence of diseases like cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and arthritis increases, raising the demand for medicines and, consequently, CRAMS. For instance, the Australian Bureau of Statistics projected a significant rise in population aging, underscoring the increasing demand for CRAMS powered by an aging demographic.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a critical utility in the CRAMS market, enhancing operational efficiency. For example, Medidata's Clinical Data Studio uses AI to improve clinical trial data management, optimizing operations and enhancing data review and reconciliation processes. This innovation illustrates AI's role in streamlining and optimizing CRAMS processes.

Noteworthy industry moves include Sterling Pharma Solutions' acquisition of NewChem Technologies Ltd. in October 2023, aimed at enhancing their capabilities in tackling complex process chemistry challenges. This acquisition underscores a trend toward strategic expansions to bolster service offerings in the pharmaceutical industry.

Prominent players in the CRAMS market include Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., WuXi AppTec, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others. North America is the largest CRAMS market region as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific predicted to exhibit faster growth moving forward. Key markets covered include regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and major countries such as the USA, Germany, China, and India.

Tariffs have affected the CRAMS market by increasing costs for imported raw materials and specialized equipment, notably impacting regions like North America and Asia-Pacific. Despite cost augmentation, these tariffs are prompting local production investments and diversified sourcing strategies, enhancing resilience and cost efficiency in CRAMS operations.

The CRAMS market report provides extensive insights into market statistics, industry size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. It offers a comprehensive perspective, analyzing current and future industry scenarios to aid stakeholders in strategic decision-making. Major service offerings include manufacturing and research services, catering to pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and academic institutions.

The CRAMS market includes revenues generated by entities through cost optimization and service focus, with market values representing revenues from sales, grants, or donations within defined market geographies. This excludes resale revenues along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $171.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $258.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Services: Manufacturing; Research

End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Academic Institutes

Product: API Services; FDF Services; Biologics Services; Formulation Development & Packaging

Subsegments:

Manufacturing: API Manufacturing; FDF Manufacturing; Biologics Manufacturing; Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices; Formulation Development and Manufacturing; Packaging and Labeling; Testing and Quality Control; Custom Synthesis and Production

Research: Preclinical Research; Clinical Research; Drug Discovery; Regulatory Affairs; Bioanalytical Testing; Toxicology Testing; Process Development; Clinical Trial Management; Pharmacovigilance

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical R&D

Expansion of Biologics Manufacturing Services

Increasing Demand for Analytical Testing & Quality Control

Growth in Custom Synthesis & Production Services

Rising Adoption of Contract Manufacturing for Medical Devices

Companies Featured

Lonza Group

Catalent Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Boehringer Ingelheim

Charles River Laboratories

Jubilant Life Sciences

PRA Health Sciences

Syngene International Ltd.

Samsung Biologics

Evotec AG

AMRI (Albany Molecular Research Inc.)

Parexel International Corporation

ICON plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

PPD (Pharmaceutical Product Development)

Recipharm AB

Curia Global Inc.

Cambrex Corporation

Labcorp Drug Development

CordenPharma

Medpace Holdings Inc.

FAMAR Health Care Services

Rentschler Biopharma SE

PCI Pharma Services

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProPharma Group

Siegfried AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrjk2r

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