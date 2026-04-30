30 April 2026

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)

LEI: 549300HGWKR2Q5T8GK64

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) - Publication of Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2025

Stockholm, 30 April 2026 - CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ) (the "Company") announces that the Annual Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 were published and posted on 30 April 2026 on the Company website.

The audited accounts for the Guarantor, CoinShares Capital Markets (Jersey) Limited, for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be made available on the website shortly.

Interested persons may access electronic copies of these documents at https://coinshares.com/etp/documents/

For further information, please contact:

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (Publ)

Artillerigatan 6,

114 51 Stockholm

Sweden

ir@xbtprovider.com