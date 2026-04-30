Rocky Brands, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY). The investigation focuses on Rocky Brands’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Rocky Brands securities?

If you purchased Rocky Brands securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 28, 2026, Rocky Brands reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed net sales of $124.4 million, reflecting growth of 9.1% year-over-year, but reported gross margins of 36.5%, down from 41.2% in the prior-year period. The Company further reported net income of $1.3 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior-year period.

Rocky Brands stated that the decline in profitability was driven primarily by higher tariff-related costs, which totaled approximately $7.1 million in the quarter.

In addition, Rocky Brands disclosed that tariff-related impacts would extend further into the second quarter than previously expected. The Company stated that tariffs would be “split roughly 70-30 between Q1 and Q2 versus our prior view of 80-20,” and that improvement in profitability in the second quarter would be “not as meaningful as we anticipated at the start of the year.” The Company further indicated that it expects second quarter earnings per share to decline year-over-year.

Following this disclosure, Rocky Brands’ stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Rocky Brands complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Rocky Brands stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com .

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, reflecting the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors and recovering approximately $90,725,000 for clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com