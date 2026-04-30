CMiC Named One of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2025

Toronto, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMiC, the leading provider of AI-powered construction ERP, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ for 2025 in the Mid-Market category, presented by Waterstone Human Capital. This marks the first year CMiC has received this distinction — recognition of a culture built on people-first values and sustained business performance.

This prestigious national award celebrates organizations that foster high-performance cultures aligned with clear business strategies, cultures that not only support employees but also drive measurable organizational success.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition because it reflects the experience of our people”, said Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer — CMiC. “In an environment with both hybrid and remote staff, building culture requires greater intention and effort. While we recognize the value of being together in person, our teams across HR, Health & Wellness, and Employee Experience have done an exceptional job creating a sense of connection, belonging, and shared purpose. This award is a testament to their team commitment and to all of our staff, it demonstrates the strength of a culture that continues to thrive regardless of where our employees are located.”

Recipients are selected through a rigorous evaluation of key metrics — spanning leadership, employee experience, and business results — that together measure the strength of an organization's culture. CMiC’s recognition reflects a consistent focus on creating a workplace where people feel trusted, supported, and able to do their best work.

CMiC's leaders recognize this for what it is: a milestone worth celebrating, and a commitment worth renewing — year over year.

Awards were presented at a celebration in Toronto on March 31, 2026.

About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets - from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Since 2003, we've been providing retained executive search services, professional recruitment services, and leadership and culture advisory services like culture measurement, leadership assessment and leadership, team and culture development to organizations across Canada and the U.S. Over that time, we've been champions and enablers of high-performance leadership and cultures. We built a thriving learning community and ecosystem around it. We share its best practices at summits, in books, and through programs like the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, CEOs, and Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) Awards. And most important of all, we see its impact in our clients' cultures and results every day.

For more information, please contact:

Tameika Thomas

Senior Manager, Brand

Tameika.Thomas@cmic.ca

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