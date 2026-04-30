Option Care Health, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH). The investigation focuses on Option Care Health’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Option Care Health securities?

If you purchased Option Care Health securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 30, 2026, Option Care Health reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed net revenue of $1.35 billion, reflecting growth of only 1.3% year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA declined 6.3% and cash used in operating activities was $12.1 million.

In addition, Option Care Health reduced its full-year 2026 net revenue guidance to a range of $5.675 billion to $5.775 billion, down from prior guidance of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion, and lowered its cash flow from operations target. The Company also disclosed that revenue growth in its chronic business declined during the quarter and that its chronic inflammatory disease portfolio was expected to create an approximately 600 basis point headwind to total company net revenue growth in 2026.

Following this disclosure, Option Care Health’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Option Care Health complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Option Care Health stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Johnson Fistel, PLLP

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com