UPDATE -- Akamai Is Recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for API Protection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” for API Protection. Akamai earned a 93% recommendation rate and was the only vendor to receive this distinction in the report.

API security breaches pose a significant risk to organizations, especially as the deployment and consumption of API-based AI applications grows. Gartner defines API protection products as a category of specialized stand-alone security products focusing on protecting APIs from exploits, abuse, and access violations, and assisting in remediating API exposures.

Vendors placed in the upper-right “Customers’ Choice” quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” report have scores that meet or exceed the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience). “Akamai API Security is honored to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for API Protection,” said Mani Sundaram, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Akamai’s Security Technology Group. “We believe this distinction is a testament to Akamai’s relentless customer focus and emphasis on user experience.”

Below are some testimonials from Akamai customers that contributed to the report:

“The product is ahead of its time in this space. Akamai has secured partners and is helping us with identification and protection of our APIs.” — Director of IT Security, Banking

“Akamai API Security is one of the top brands in the enterprise market and is proven in the industry.” — Vice President of Sales, Telecommunications

“Excellent presales support and seamless transition from PoC to production.” — Project Manager, Energy & Utilities

“Installing the product was very easy and it integrated into our platform.” — Director of Cybersecurity, Banking

“Akamai API Security is a comprehensive API solution for all API types.” — IT Security, Insurance

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for API Protection, Peer Contributions, 24 April 2026 and Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contact: AkamaiPR@akamai.com