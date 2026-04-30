Ocubio Announces Appointment of Jim Mazzo and Dr. Eric Donnenfeld as Strategic Advisors

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocubio, a biotechnology company advancing personalized, biologic-based therapies for ocular surface disease, today announced the appointment of James V. Mazzo and Eric D. Donnenfeld, MD, as Strategic Advisors.

Mr. Mazzo brings more than four decades of leadership experience in the ophthalmic and medical technology industries, having held senior roles at organizations including Advanced Medical Optics, Allergan, and Carl Zeiss Meditec. Dr. Donnenfeld is a nationally recognized ophthalmologist and leader in ocular surface disease, cornea, and refractive surgery, with extensive experience in clinical research, including participation in more than 40 FDA studies.

In their roles as Strategic Advisors, Mr. Mazzo will support Ocubio’s strategic growth, commercialization efforts, and U.S. market expansion, while Dr. Donnenfeld will advise on clinical strategy, physician adoption, and research initiatives. Their combined expertise strengthens Ocubio’s ability to scale its platform and advance next-generation therapies for ocular surface health.

“Jim and Eric bring a powerful combination of strategic, commercial, and clinical expertise,” said Francisco Ballester, CEO of Ocubio. “Jim’s experience scaling global ophthalmic businesses and Eric’s leadership in advancing clinical care will be instrumental as we expand our reach and continue improving patients’ lives.”

“Having leaders of Jim and Eric’s caliber join Ocubio is a meaningful validation of the science and mission we’ve built,” said Alfonso L. Sabater, MD, PhD, CVO of Ocubio. “Their combined expertise will be instrumental as we expand access to biologic-based therapies and raise the standard of care for patients with ocular surface disease.”

“At Ocubio, everything we do starts with the patient,” said Victor Perez, MD, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Ocubio. “Bringing Jim Mazzo and Dr. Eric Donnenfeld onto our advisory team reflects our commitment to building a company that is both clinically rigorous and commercially strong. Their guidance will help ensure our personalized therapies reach the physicians and patients who need them most.”

About Ocubio

Ocubio is focused on developing and delivering personalized, biologic-based therapies designed to address complex ocular surface conditions. Through its physician-partnered model, the company provides individualized treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes and expanding access to care. Early clinical validation, strong patient feedback, and growing physician adoption support its differentiated approach to ocular surface health. By combining innovation in biologics with scalable infrastructure, Ocubio is redefining how eye care is delivered.

More information: ocubio.com

Contact info:

Natalia Naranjo

nnaranjo@ocubio.com