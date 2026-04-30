U.S. Semiconductor Industry Convenes at Glass4Chips Summit on May 14-15

Gathering in Albany, New York, one of the nation’s rising semiconductor innovation hubs, industry leaders will explore glass substrates as a next-generation material in chips packaging

Hosted by FuzeHub in collaboration with NY Creates, SEMI and IEEE Electronics Packaging Society, the summit’s registration is now open at fuzehub.com/glass4chips-summit

ALBANY, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Glass4Chips Summit will bring together leaders and innovators across industry, academia and government to address a framework for accelerating the adoption of glass substrates in next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and packaging. The series of strategic conversations that will unfold at the summit will plot critical next steps in strengthening U.S. leadership in the development of ever-higher-performing semiconductors that can meet the needs of AI, 6G and quantum systems.

Convening May 14-15 in Albany, New York, the Glass4Chips Summit will focus on practical ideas and urgent actions to address potential barriers to glass innovation and adoption, strengthen the glass supply chain and improve industry confidence and market readiness. Organized by FuzeHub with collaborators NY Creates, SEMI and IEEE Electronics Packaging Society, this two-day summit is designed to unite stakeholders across the semiconductor value chain to collaborate, build partnerships and drive progress in U.S.-based substrate manufacturing and advanced packaging.

“Glass-based technologies represent a significant opportunity to advance semiconductor performance and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities,” said Elena Garuc, Executive Director of FuzeHub, an industry-focused nonprofit that helps manufacturing and tech companies increase competitiveness, solve problems and speed growth. “The Glass4Chips Summit is designed to bring together the right partners across industries to move beyond discussion and toward actionable solutions that will accelerate adoption and support long-term industry growth.”

Summit participants—including semiconductor manufacturers, startups, advanced materials innovators, academic researchers, economic developers, policymakers and more—will engage in keynote discussions, panel sessions and working groups designed to drive actionable outcomes. Topics will include supply chain coordination, validation and testing requirements, collaborative ecosystem-building and strategies to accelerate commercialization of glass-based technologies.

The Summit’s keynote speakers are Bilal Hachemi, Ph.D., Senior Market and Technology Analyst at Yole Group, and Madhavan Swaminathan, Department Head, Electrical Engineering and Director, CHIMES at Penn State University. Hachemi closely monitors the semiconductor industry’s rapidly emerging packaging technologies (including the role of glass) and reports on these trends to provide a strategic global market analysis. Swaminathan is widely recognized for his pioneering work in glass substrates and packaging for high-frequency applications, including millimeter-wave (mm-wave) and emerging 6G systems. He brings more than three decades of experience in the field, including over a decade focused on 3D systems integration with glass.

Panel discussions at the Glass4Chips Summit will feature leaders from Nokia Bell Labs, Samtec Inc., DAI Nippon Printing Co., Mosaic Microsystems, Menlo Micro, ED2 Corp., Griffiss Institute, DMR Group, GO-SEMI, University of Binghamton, University of Albany, and Cornell University.

“NY Creates is proud to support the Glass4Chips Summit as part of our ongoing commitment to advancing semiconductor innovation and manufacturing both here in Albany and across New York State,” said Dave Anderson, NY Creates President & CEO. “By convening leaders from public, private, and non-profit sectors, this event will drive expanded collaborative opportunities while highlighting the role of glass packaging in bridging lab-to-fab challenges, supporting the semiconductor ecosystem across New York State and the U.S.”

“Menlo has built a glass-wafer supply chain and demonstrated both the manufacturability and reliability of glass-based devices,” said Chris Keimel, CTO of Menlo Micro. The opportunity now is scaling these capabilities to mature the supply chain to enable glass solutions at the microsystem level. The Glass4Chips Summit is an important step in bringing the ecosystem together to align on those challenges, share progress, and accelerate the path to adoption.

Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration (GO-SEMI) Executive Director Merideth Andreucci said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York has become the domestic epicenter for semiconductor investment - in part by leveraging our unique history of innovation in computing and glass technologies. GO-SEMI recognizes the immense potential of this technology and remains committed to collaborating with partners like FuzeHub and NY Creates to ensure the sustained growth of the State's semiconductor industry and its supply chain.”

Registration for the 2026 Glass4Chips Summit is now open. For more information and to register, visit fuzehub.com/glass4chips-summit.

About FuzeHub

FuzeHub is a nonprofit organization that connects New York’s small and mid-sized manufacturing companies to the resources, programs and expertise they need for technology commercialization, innovation and business growth. Through its custom assessment, matching, and referral platform, FuzeHub helps companies navigate New York’s robust network of industry experts at Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) centers, universities, economic development organizations, and other providers. FuzeHub is the statewide New York MEP center, supported by Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology & Innovation. For more information on FuzeHub, visit www.fuzehub.com .

About NY Creates

NY Creates serves as a lab-to-fab bridge for advanced electronics, fostering public-private and industry-academic partnerships for technology development and innovation. NY Creates attracts and leads industry-connected innovation and commercialization projects that secure significant investment, advance R&D in emerging technologies, and generate the jobs of tomorrow. NY Creates runs some of the most advanced facilities in the world, boasts more than 2,700 industry experts and faculty, and manages public and private investments of $25 billion—placing it at the global epicenter of high-tech innovation and commercialization. Learn more at www.ny-creates.org.

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