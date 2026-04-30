NYSE: BMI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Badger Meter, Inc. (Badger Meter) (NYSE: BMI) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired BMI securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Badger Meter Reports Disappointing Financial Results

On April 17, 2026, Badger Meter reported disappointing first quarter 2026 financial results. Specifically, among other things, Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.93, missing consensus estimates by $0.26, and revenue of $202.03 million, missing consensus estimates by $28.58 million. Badger Meter further disclosed that the company’s utility water sales declined 10% year-over-year, attributed to project timing and softer short cycle municipal customer ordering.

BMI Stock Drops Over 24%

Following the news of the company’s poor financial results, Badger Meter’s stock price fell over 24%.

Investors who purchased Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are a Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) investor, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/bmi-badger-meter-inc-investigation?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=bmi&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.