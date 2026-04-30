2026 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 26 – 28, 2026

NEW ORLEANS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon May 26 through Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration is open and hotel reservations can be secured through the event’s web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

The Conference, hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, has been expanded again this year and will now feature a series of nearly 40 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. In addition to our traditional domestic and international E&P and oil services panels and presentations, we are pleased to include a number of new sessions this year that will discuss: 1) who is investing in small cap energy companies; 2) how the industry is handling p&a liabilities; 3) how demand for power and the necessary infrastructure has increased dramatically; and 4) the current status of federal and State of Louisiana energy policy.

Listen here for an in-depth podcast discussing what to expect at LEC 2026 between Al Petrie, Senior Partner at Al Petrie Advisors, and Water Tower Research analysts.

Executives from nearly 100 leading public and private exploration and production, oil field services, and transition energy companies, as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available on the event web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and with this link: 2026 Agenda. The online agenda will be continually updated as additional participants are confirmed.

Keynote Presentation

We are very happy to announce that this year’s keynote speaker will be Doug Terreson who will speak on Wednesday afternoon, May 27. His presentation is entitled: “From Super-Majors to Supercomputers: Capital Cycles and the Future of Markets.”

Doug Terreson is the former Head of Energy Research at Evercore ISI and Morgan Stanley, where he covered the Integrated Oil, E&P, and R&M sectors. In this role, he was also responsible for the firm’s global forecast for crude oil, refined product commodities, and Energy Portfolio Strategy. Over his career, Doug consistently ranked as the #1 or #2 Integrated Oil analyst in the Institutional Investor poll for 20 years and was a member of the All-America Research (II) team 24 times. He authored several notable reports, including “The Era of the Super-Major” (1998), “Higher for Longer” (Crude Oil, 2000), “The Golden Age of Refining” (R&M, 2003), “The Pledge for Greater Capital Discipline and Enhanced Corporate Governance” (2015), and “Time to Lean In” (2020). His most recent publication is entitled “Can’t Deny It” which is the basis for his LEC presentation.

Attendance

Attendance at all special events during the Conference may be limited so please register and complete your personal agenda as soon as possible. The Conference includes three networking receptions each evening May 26-28 to provide attendees maximum networking opportunities.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $475 for the three-day event.

Hotel Accommodations

Due to high demand, the special rate with the Four Seasons Hotel has been fully booked. Rooms at their standard rates may still be available.

As a courtesy to our attendees, we have also secured a block of rooms at a special rate of $269 per night at The Windsor Court, which is a highly rated boutique-style hotel just one block from the Conference. Book a room here.

Al Petrie, Senior Partner at Al Petrie Advisors commented, “Our 2026 Conference is particularly well-timed this year considering the daily headlines affecting all facets of the energy industry. We are very pleased to host a wide range of topical panels as well as excellent presentations by industry experts. We are fortunate to attract senior management to our Conference and, thanks to our loyal sponsors, we can host an event that is free for investment professionals and at a very reasonable cost of attendance for all others for a 2 ½ day event complete with excellent evening networking events.”

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides online registration, the ability to reserve hotel rooms, and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953