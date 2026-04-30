SRAD Investigation Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Sportradar Group AG (Sportradar) (NASDAQ: SRAD) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired SRAD securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Sportradar’s Alleged Illegal Gambling Involvement

On April 22, 2026, Muddy Waters Research released a report alleging, among other things, that Sportradar “has actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets — not as an accident or an oversight, but as a business strategy.” Specifically, the report stated that research had “documented nearly 50 clients who we deem to be operating illegally— including seven Russian sportsbooks, four SEA sportsbooks with confirmed links to Cambodian human trafficking operations, one of whom its own sales team acknowledged was too afraid to attend a trade show for fear of arrest — all actively running directly or indirectly on [Sportradar’s] data infrastructure.”

SRAD Stock Drops Over 22%

Following this news of alleged illegal operations, Sportradar’s stock price fell over 22%.

Investors who purchased Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are a Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) investor, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/srad-sportradar-group-ag-investigation?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=srad&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.