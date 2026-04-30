Sofanya Launches Highly Anticipated Sacred Body Oil Just in Time for Mother's Day: 'this isn't about doing more, it's about coming back'

Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Mother's Day, the most meaningful gift might not be more, it might be something that reminds moms to come back to their roots and rituals. Today, Sofanya, the wellness brand co-founded by lifelong best friends Dr. Sophia Trevenna and Áine Rock, launches its highly anticipated Sacred Body Oil: a cold-pressed, full-spectrum botanical ritual infused with a signature jasmine-rose scent.

After eight years of formula development, a year of pre-launch storytelling, and a 20-woman consumer study in which 100% of participants reported softer, more supple, well-nourished skin within one week of use, Sofanya has officially launched its first retail product. The Sacred Body Oil, made in California, is now shipping, with all orders placed by 5/1 set to arrive in time for Mother's Day, May 10.

At the intersection of science and the Divine Feminine, Sofanya creates body care and wellness products that merge cellular nourishment with sacred ritual.





Co-founders Dr. Sophia Trevenna (left) and Áine Rock (right) have been best friends for 25 years. Together, they founded Sofanya as a sacred offering for women navigating leadership, sensitivity, and self-devotion in equal measure.

The launch, announced this week, marks a major moment for Sofanya as it transitions from pre-launch brand-building into a multi-product retail rollout that will continue through the summer. The Sacred Body Oil is designed to deeply nourish, restore, and illuminate the skin. Formulated to repair dryness at its roots, The Sacred Body Oil offers hydration that goes beyond the surface, absorbing effortlessly to leave the skin soft, supple, and replenished. Infused with a signature jasmine-rose scent, each application becomes a sensory experience: luxurious, grounding, and gently awakening.

“Mother's Day has become so focused on doing. The brunches, the gifts, the gestures, and yet the women we're celebrating are often the most depleted in the room,” says Rock. “This launch is our love letter to Moms. The Sacred Body Oil isn't something you add to your to-do list. It's a permission slip to stop, to slow down, to come back to your own body.”

With the Sofanya SacredRitual™ embedded directly onto every package via QR code, each application becomes a portal to a guided moment of devotion that reconnects moms to their own rhythm, softness, and truth. That's the heart of the Sofanya Promise.

Ahead of public release, Sofanya completed a one-week consumer study with 20 women across California. The results were unanimous: every participant reported that their skin appeared more radiant or luminous, looked deeply nourished, and felt softer and more supple after seven days of use. Among the 15 participants who had been struggling with uneven skin tone or clarity, 100% reported more even tone and overall clarity. And 95% said the formula's signature scent contributed directly to the feeling of ritual when applying the oil.





The Sacred Body Oil ships by May 1, ensuring delivery in time for Mother's Day, May 10. The formula is rich in organic avocado, grape seed, sweet almond, jojoba, and shea, supporting skin renewal and vitality while enveloping the body in a subtle, luminous glow.

Among the women who participated in Sofanya's body oil study was Sunshine, who shared: "The scent is so beautiful and grounding, I felt so feminine and it really became a ritual for self-care carved out each day. My skin feels so smooth and soft, and I look forward to it each day."

Trevenna, a PhD in Evolutionary Business and Economics, mechanical engineer by training, intuitive executive coach to Fortune 500 leaders across 25 countries, and author of The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business, spent eight years quietly developing Sofanya's many formulas.

Rock, a 25-year veteran in digital marketing and business development across the wellness industry and a writer, speaker, and somatic practitioner featured in Forbes and Newsweek, joined her as co-founder. Best friends of more than 25 years, the two describe Sofanya as a system designed around the nervous system that "centers women in their natural vitality, peace, and power."

"This formula wasn't developed in a lab,” explains Trevenna, “It was intuitively downloaded in its entirety. Years of traveling the world at the pace that high-level leadership demands, I watched my own skin suffer: dryness, dullness, depletion that no product I found could truly reach. That struggle became the blueprint. If I could channel business strategy for CEOs, I asked to download a formula for my skin, and it came in one sitting...every ingredient, every amount. Then I did what any scientist would do: I went back to the research to understand why it worked. What I found was a deep alignment with cellular science, specifically the role of mitochondrial health in skin vitality.” Trevenna went on to explain.

Healthy mitochondria drive cellular renewal, and the spectrum of cold-pressed botanicals in the Sacred Body Oil supports that process by naturally penetrating and reinforcing the lipid barrier, delivering nutrients and restoring a luminosity that can't be faked.





The Sacred Body Oil, Radiant Serum, and Luminant Face Oil stand side by sid featuring USDA NOP certified organic ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free formulations, FSC-certified packaging, and a deliberate reduction in shipping emissions through co-located manufacturing and distribution.

The Sacred Body Oil is the first in a multi-product rollout for Sofanya in 2026. A Luminant Face Oil and Radiant Face Serum will follow later in May, with the brand's signature Morning Nerve Tonic and Blissful Sleep Tonic arriving in July. To accompany the launch, Sofanya has opened an invite-only Founding Ambassador Circle, a curated community of resonant female leaders receiving generous affiliate benefits, private dinners hosted by Sophia and Áine, and early access to new releases.

Manufactured at Klen Earth, a female-founded, female-led California facility within 50 miles of Sofanya's distribution warehouse, the Sacred Body Oil reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability as they complete their final step to achieve the gold standard B Corporation certification in addition to USDA NOP certified organic ingredients, vegan and cruelty-free formulations, FSC-certified packaging, and a deliberate reduction in shipping emissions through co-located manufacturing and distribution.

"We create products that support you on every level — your skin, your nervous system, and the way you feel within yourself. This isn't about doing more. It's about coming back. To your body. To your rhythm. To your truth." The Sofanya Promise

The Sacred Body Oil is available now at sofanyawellness.com.

For press inquiries please contact katie@rebeccacafiero.com

Press Inquiries

Katie Passarello

katie [at] rebeccacafiero.com

https://www.instagram.com/thepitch.club/