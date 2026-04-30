Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Nassau County, Florida

YULEE, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest North Florida community, Bellflower at Wildlight, is coming soon to Yulee, Florida. Located in Nassau County within the Garden District of the Wildlight master plan, this highly anticipated community will feature three thoughtfully designed collections of single-family homes. Site work is underway at Pages Dairy Road and Bluebell Way in Yulee, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2026.





Bellflower at Wildlight will offer home shoppers contemporary one- and two-story home designs with open floor plans ranging from 2,400 to over 4,000 square feet. Homes will be priced from the low $500,000s and will include a variety of options to suit individual preferences, including versatile living spaces and 3-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are thrilled to bring our stunning home designs to Nassau County and this exceptional location within the Wildlight master plan," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With expansive home designs, premier amenities, and a desirable coastal setting, Bellflower at Wildlight will offer an unmatched lifestyle for our customers."

Residents of Bellflower at Wildlight will enjoy an array of future master plan, resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, walking trails, a dog park, and more. This community is ideally situated close to beautiful Amelia Island beaches and historic downtown Fernandina Beach, providing convenient access to coastal recreation, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community is served by top-rated schools in the Nassau County School District, including a future elementary school located across from the community.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Bellflower at Wildlight, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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