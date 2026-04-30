Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Condo Community Coming Soon to Danbury, Connecticut

Rivington Landing offers luxury low-maintenance living in Fairfield County, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Rivington Landing, is coming soon to Danbury, Connecticut. Nestled within the award-winning Rivington master plan, this new luxury condo community will feature thoughtfully designed floor plans in a premier location. Construction is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.

Rivington Landing offers home shoppers a selection of six modern floor plans featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, with pricing starting from the low $500,000s. Each residence will feature high-end finishes curated by Toll Brothers Design Studio professionals. The building will include elevator access to enhance convenience and accessibility.





Rivington Landing provides access to the award-winning amenities of Rivington by Toll Brothers. Residents will enjoy a 15,000-square-foot clubhouse, outdoor pools, an indoor lap pool, walking trails, tennis and pickleball courts, bocce, and more. The low-maintenance lifestyle of Rivington Landing allows residents to spend more time enjoying these resort-style amenities and pursuing their favorite activities.

Located near major commuter routes, Rivington Landing offers convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the surrounding area, making it a premier choice for luxury living in Danbury.

"We are thrilled to introduce Rivington Landing, where home shoppers can enjoy a luxurious low-maintenance lifestyle in an exceptional community," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in Connecticut. "With stunning home designs, gorgeous finishes, and a premier location, Rivington Landing offers the very best in luxury living."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Rivington Landing, call (855) 999-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/CT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)