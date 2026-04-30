New York, USA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unlock Epidem Insights Instantly with DelveInsight’s DelveEpiAI: An AI-powered Epidemiology Database for Portfolio, Commercial, and Pipeline Decisions

Answering "how large is our addressable patient pool?" shouldn't take weeks. DelveInsight's DelveEpiAI, an AI-driven epidemiology database, delivers validated, analyst-grade insights instantly, so your team can focus on strategy, not data gathering.

Designed to eliminate the fragmented, time-intensive research that plagues pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations, DelveEpiAI consolidates expert-curated patient population data, incidence/prevalence forecasts, and KOL-validated insights into one intuitive, interactive platform. With coverage spanning 350+ indications across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, and Japan, DelveEpiAI equips commercial teams, R&D strategists, and forecasting professionals with the decision-ready epidemiology intelligence they need, precisely when they need it.

The Industry Problem DelveEpiAI Solves

Today, consulting teams and pharmaceutical strategists spend an estimated 60–70% of their time aggregating data rather than generating insights. Epidemiology data remains scattered across PDFs, disconnected journals, and siloed databases, inconsistent in methodology, static in nature, and rarely validated by clinical experts. The result? Blind spots in rare disease markets, unreliable patient population estimates, and commercial strategies built on shaky foundations.

DelveEpiAI directly addresses these gaps by providing:

A unified platform, no more hunting across multiple sources

Consistent, validated methodologies across all disease areas

Real-time querying with AI-assisted exploration, eliminating manual analysis

KOL- and clinical expert-reviewed insights for trustworthy data

Forecast-ready datasets built for commercial strategy and portfolio planning

Analyze global disease burden and patient trends faster with DelveEpiAI @ https://www.delveinsight.com/epidemiology-database

What is DelveEpiAI? A Closer Look at the Platform

The DelveInsight epidemiology database is not just a data repository; it is a fully integrated epidemiology intelligence ecosystem. The platform combines AI-driven analytics with expert-curated, KOL-validated data to provide pharmaceutical and healthcare stakeholders with the most comprehensive, transparent, and actionable epidemiology intelligence available in the market today.

Whether you're sizing a patient population for a rare orphan disease, benchmarking diagnosed prevalence across geographies, or modelling drug-treated patient cohorts by line of therapy, DelveEpiAI gives you answers in minutes, not months.

Layered Intelligence Architecture

The platform is built on a three-layer intelligence framework:

Data Layer: Structured epidemiology datasets including incidence/prevalence, diagnosed vs. undiagnosed populations, and treated patient pools — ingested from journals, registries, and claims data.

Structured epidemiology datasets including incidence/prevalence, diagnosed vs. undiagnosed populations, and treated patient pools — ingested from journals, registries, and claims data. Analyst & KOL Intelligence: Validated epidemiology models, peer-reviewed literature, and insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and clinical registry groups.

Validated epidemiology models, peer-reviewed literature, and insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and clinical registry groups. Application Layer: Interactive dashboards and export-ready outputs for seamless use in consulting deliverables, portfolio planning, and market access strategies.

Core Platform Modules

Disease Overview: Total patient population snapshots and growth trends by indication.

Total patient population snapshots and growth trends by indication. Epidemiology Trends: Year-wise progression and cross-country comparative analysis.

Year-wise progression and cross-country comparative analysis. Forecast Models: Future disease burden projections through 2034.

Future disease burden projections through 2034. Treated Population Analysis: Identification of treatment-eligible pools, line-of-therapy distribution, biomarker-defined cohorts, and severity segmentation.

Identification of treatment-eligible pools, line-of-therapy distribution, biomarker-defined cohorts, and severity segmentation. Interactive Analytics: Dynamic filtering by country, year, and patient segment; drill-down into sub-populations; one-click export for presentations.

Request a demo today to power your asset strategy with DelveEpiAI

Key Features of DelveInsight's Epidemiology Database

Unmatched Disease Coverage: DelveEpiAI spans a broad range of therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Women's Health, and Rare Diseases, offering deep epidemiological insight into both high-prevalence conditions and ultra-rare orphan indications.

DelveEpiAI spans a broad range of therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Respiratory, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Women's Health, and Rare Diseases, offering deep epidemiological insight into both high-prevalence conditions and ultra-rare orphan indications. 10-Year Epidemiology Forecasts Through 2034: The platform delivers country-specific incidence and prevalence forecasts, enabling pharma teams to model future patient populations, assess market opportunity, and align launch timelines with projected disease burden trends across all 7MM.

The platform delivers country-specific incidence and prevalence forecasts, enabling pharma teams to model future patient populations, assess market opportunity, and align launch timelines with projected disease burden trends across all 7MM. Advanced Epidemiological Segmentation: Go beyond total patient counts. Drill into granular patient segments, including diagnosed prevalent and incident populations, age and gender demographics, biomarker-defined cohorts, disease severity classifications, and line of therapy distribution, all customizable to your indication and geography.

Go beyond total patient counts. Drill into granular patient segments, including diagnosed prevalent and incident populations, age and gender demographics, biomarker-defined cohorts, disease severity classifications, and line of therapy distribution, all customizable to your indication and geography. KOL-Validated, Analyst-Grade Intelligence: Every epidemiology model in DelveEpiAI is built and validated through extensive primary research with leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and clinical specialists. This ensures that the data you rely on for multi-million dollar decisions meets the highest standards of scientific integrity and clinical relevance.

Every epidemiology model in DelveEpiAI is built and validated through extensive primary research with leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and clinical specialists. This ensures that the data you rely on for multi-million dollar decisions meets the highest standards of scientific integrity and clinical relevance. Interactive Dashboards for Rapid Insights: DelveEpiAI's intuitive dashboard interface lets users visualize historical and forecasted patient populations side-by-side, compare trends across geographies, and export data in formats ready for internal forecasting models, dossiers, and board-level presentations.

DelveEpiAI's intuitive dashboard interface lets users visualize historical and forecasted patient populations side-by-side, compare trends across geographies, and export data in formats ready for internal forecasting models, dossiers, and board-level presentations. Rare & Ultra-Rare Disease Expertise: With an industry-recognized depth in rare and orphan disease epidemiology, DelveInsight provides patient population intelligence that many competitors simply cannot offer, making this database indispensable for companies pursuing niche indications where accurate patient sizing is critically underpinned by regulatory strategy and pricing justification.

Discover smarter epidemiology insights for priority indications @ Healthcare Epidemiology Database

Who Uses DelveEpiAI?

DelveEpiAI is purpose-built for life sciences professionals who require accurate, actionable epidemiology intelligence at scale:

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies: Optimize patient pool selection for drug development, reduce time to forecasting, and align launch strategy with real-world disease burden.

Optimize patient pool selection for drug development, reduce time to forecasting, and align launch strategy with real-world disease burden. Commercial Strategy & Market Access Teams: Identify high-value patient segments, uncover untapped treatment markets, and accelerate portfolio planning.

Identify high-value patient segments, uncover untapped treatment markets, and accelerate portfolio planning. Epidemiologists & Clinical Researchers: Access validated, KOL-endorsed data models across 500+ indications with full demographic and biomarker segmentation.

Access validated, KOL-endorsed data models across 500+ indications with full demographic and biomarker segmentation. Healthcare Consulting Firms: Reduce manual aggregation time by up to 70% with export-ready datasets and presentation-grade visualizations.

Reduce manual aggregation time by up to 70% with export-ready datasets and presentation-grade visualizations. Public Health Agencies & Investors: Understand disease burden trends and global patient population dynamics across key markets through 2034.

DelveEpiAI vs. Traditional Platforms: A Clear Advantage

While legacy epidemiology platforms deliver static, report-based data requiring significant manual interpretation, DelveEpiAI delivers a fully interactive, AI-native experience. Users move from question to insight in minutes, not days.

Capability Traditional Leaders DelveInsight Advantage Data Coverage Broad Focused + Relevant Epidemiology Depth Moderate High AI Capabilities Emerging Core Foundation Patient Segmentation Standard Advanced Delivery Static Reports Fully Interactive Platform Usability Complex Intuitive & Fast

Simplify epidemiology analysis with one platform @ Epidemiology Intelligence Platform

Patient Journey Consulting: We deliver a range of distinctive solutions aimed at transforming healthcare experiences. With deep expertise in patient-centric approaches and extensive industry experience, we understand the subtle complexities of patient needs. By leveraging data-driven insights through advanced analytics, we empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions that improve patient outcomes.

Patient Pool Forecasting: DelveInsight recognizes the complexities pharmaceutical and biotech companies face when estimating and selecting the most suitable patient segments for drug development. Making the right choice is crucial for optimizing outcomes while navigating challenges such as determining the appropriate line of therapy, minimizing patient burden, evaluating diagnostic impact, and projecting drug uptake. DelveInsight provides actionable insights and analytics to support these decisions, enabling companies to target patient populations with the greatest unmet needs, thereby enhancing clinical outcomes and streamlining drug development.

Pharma Consulting Services: Our healthcare consulting services turn complex market data into actionable strategies for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. We help clients uncover new revenue streams, assess market potential, and successfully navigate commercialization challenges. With deep expertise in clinical trial design, market intelligence, and strategic consulting, our team partners with clients to optimize decision-making, accelerate innovation pipelines, and improve business outcomes.

Rare Disease Consulting Services: In the rare disease space, one of our fortes, we deliver intelligence that helps clients overcome the unique challenges of niche markets. Our analysts monitor global R&D progress, competitive developments, and shifting regulatory landscapes to provide tailored insights that guide product positioning and investment strategies. From in-depth conference evaluations to detailed competitor analyses, we help clients de-risk decision-making, strengthen portfolios, and efficiently advance therapies from development to market.

Ready to drive your pharma research further, faster? Schedule a call with our expert today!

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.